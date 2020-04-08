 Feedback from March 26 and Beyond | Letters | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

April 08, 2020 News » Letters

Feedback from March 26 and Beyond 

click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

Cover Story, March 26: Governor Issues 'Stay Safe, Stay Home' Directive
My question is, why did he change his mind? He was going to issue the shelter in place.
Stefanie Ray
via facebook

He's such a GOP lap dog. No inaction masked as action is too weak.
Darrell Baranowski
via facebook

Waiting till more people get infected... ridiculous and weak
Masha Boguslavsky
via facebook

History will not remember Herbert as the strong leader he thinks he is.
Bonnie Tryonoviech
via facebook

Stay home. Stay safe doesn't require businesses to pay 2 weeks of sick leave.
Stephanie Beaton
via facebook

Good idea AND get your Mormon Missionaries to follow the same rules.
Patti Stith
via facebook

Damn does the state of Utah care that much about money and not its people living amongst its state
Robin Cedeno
via facebook

Why are salons still open?? There's no way to be 6 ft. away and know where people have been and are bringing in.
Kathy Workman
via facebook

Not strong enough.
Chris Graham
via facebook

Like Anyone is going to take that seriously
Lori Vigil
via facebook

Stay home
Daniel Grundfossen
via facebook

Herbert = Feckless
Jeffrey Sadis
via facebook

Weak
Roz Hill
via facebook

Wait till this bites him in the ass
Rodney Mayall
via facebook

