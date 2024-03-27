Feedback from March 21 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Various anti-hate campaigns in the media today fail to mention the biggest hate movement of all—the one currently sponsored by far-right Republicans against Democrats.

Republicans have incited hate crimes against Democrats' offices in Congress and private homes in California, and they've encouraged hate against judges and election workers. Do Republicans really get a free pass to hate just because many go to evangelical churches and many Democrats go elsewhere?

In Utah, Senate candidate Brad Wilson has a TV ad where he promises to "risk it all" and fires a rifle as he talks about "fighting" Joe Biden. In another ad, he takes a sledgehammer to cinder blocks representing Biden's agenda, which he claims is "destroying" the country's foundations. This is outrageous incitement to violence against Democrats.

Wilson's MAGA party is doing plenty of the destroying, however, if you count honesty, nonviolence and separation of powers as part of that foundation. MAGA candidates in this election cycle need to be held accountable for both religious and political hate speech before their partisans actualize their candidates' violent fantasies.

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

"Keep On the Silverside," March 14 Dining Review

"Tried [Silverside Deil] for the first time last week. Everything was incredible."

GEITA501

Via Instagram

Sandwich shops are a dime a dozen. You have to have something that blows the others out of the water. And better be consistent. Nothing worse than finding a place that has great food, and you go back and order the same thing and you are disappointed. A bad cook can destroy your business if you are not on top of your business.

PATRICIA GOURDIN

Via Facebook

"Radio Blah Blah," March 7 Small Lake City

Hear, hear! It is the absolute truth! Talk about a bunch of Froot Loop nutcases! It actually makes me sick to my stomach to think of the damage [syndicated talk radio] might do to those who are not educated or very world wise!

MARILYN T. BANKS

Via Facebook

R.I.N.O.s

A known political derogatory today,

"Republican in Name Only" a party in disarray.

A GOP divided as both sides claim the same name,

So let's review the "old" and "new" and who can proclaim.

The "old" traditional party of democracy,

With "platforms" and support for a strong military.

The defender of freedom for all nations,

With a "laissez-faire" doctrine for all creation.

The "new" radical MAGA tribe of autocracy,

With no "platforms" and disdain of our military.

Their "orange Jesus" ignores Ukraine's misery,

A conspiracy and alt-facts dictatorship scary!

So which Republican side is R.I.N.O. and which is not?

Freedom, "If we can keep it", dependent on their lot!

GEORGE KIBILDIS

Sparta, New Jersey

