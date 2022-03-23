Feedback from March 17 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"All that Utah Jazz," March 17 Cover Story

I appreciate knowing there is a passion for jazz in Utah. I am a newcomer and have had a hard time finding musicians to play with.

I noticed your article featured all male musicians. I am working on creating an all-women jazz band as an homage to the International Sweethearts of Rhythm. The group would play real book standards and improvisations. I play trumpet and sing and arrange the tunes and am looking for drums, piano, guitar, bass, saxophone.

TERESA GREGORI

Salt Lake City

Such a great article. Thanks for sharing some accessible jazz in the city and its incredible history.

BUFF and ROBIN HARMSTON

Via Facebook

There are 5,000 shades of jazz. More shades than any genre.

LARRY CAMARILLO

Via Facebook

"Slow and Steady," March 10 Cover Story

The Utah Legislature is so messed up. It never listens to the people.

DEANNA BISHOFF GARCIA

Via Facebook

[The Legislature's] version of governing is, if it's important ... run away.

IRIS NIELSEN

Via Facebook

Make Big Oil a Utility

The rise in gas prices should make Americans ask a fundamental question: What's the difference between what a public, non-profit utility company provides vs. what a private for-profit oil company provides? After all, they both sell energy to all U.S. citizens.

The difference is that natural gas and electricity are sold in the form of a public good whereas oil is sold in the form of a private good. Accordingly, on the grounds of promoting national security, the U.S. Congress should convert all oil companies to utility companies. This would eliminate the windfall profits and force the oil industry to earn just enough income to cover operating expenses just as natural gas and electric utility companies are required to do.

The resulting drop in gasoline prices would further stimulate the economy and lighten the energy stranglehold upon the United States by the Middle East. It would also eliminate the influence of the oil lobby. In this case, desperate times call for deliberate measures.

But as pathetic as the energy policy is in the United States, the effort to develop alternative sources of energy won't really be accelerated until the oil dries up and the Saudis place solar cells all across their desert and then sell us the electricity.

JOE BIALEK

Cleveland, Ohio

