Feedback from March 10 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

The 'Wrong' Questions Need to Be Asked

Latter-day Saint leader Brad Wilcox recently addressed controversial topics at a speech in Alpine. In the subsequent barrage of social-media reactions, many found his remarks to be, at best, insensitive and ignorant and, at worst, condescending and bigoted.

Perhaps the most derogatory remarks dealt with the faith's former priesthood ban on Black men. "Maybe we're asking the wrong questions," Wilcox said. "Maybe instead of saying, why did the Blacks have to wait until 1978, maybe what we should be asking is, why did the whites and other races have to wait until 1829?"

For Wilcox to imply that white church members have experienced a comparable degree of suffering and oppression to Black members is an egregious demonstration of revisionist history. He also tackled the issue of women and the priesthood. "How come women aren't ordained to the priesthood? Maybe we're asking the wrong questions. Maybe we should be asking, why don't they need to be?"

Echoing the sentiments of other leaders, Wilcox reassured women that they possess all priesthood blessings, so it doesn't matter that they cannot serve in priesthood leadership positions. And it is interesting that questions exposing inequity and oppression are "wrong," whereas questions that serve to justify church policies are "right."

"So what is it that sisters are bringing with them from a premortal life that men are trying to learn through ordination," Wilcox asked. This premise furthers longstanding LDS claims that women are inherently more virtuous than men, and thus do not need the priesthood.

Also eliciting widespread opposition was his statement that other religions are simply "playing church." "They're sincere.They want it to count," Wilcox said. "But they don't have the authority. They don't have God's permission."

Despite the wounds his remarks inflicted, I credit Wilcox for publicly apologizing, something that LDS leaders sparingly do. "To those I offended, especially my Black friends, I offer my sincere apologies, and ask for your forgiveness," Wilcox said. "I am committed to doing better."

Still, many have concerns that his apology was more a response to public scrutiny than a genuine expression of remorse, particularly because Wilcox has presented the same message in previous speeches. In addition, his apology never walked back the racist belief that God was responsible for the priesthood ban to begin with.

As Black LDS author Zandra Vanes put it, "I don't know why we are more comfortable calling God racist than a man racist." While it is difficult to speculate on the sincerity of his apology, it is easy to observe the effects of Wilcox's remarks.

The racist, sexist and condescending ideas Wilcox expressed expose deep-seated prejudices and bigoted ideologies that must be acknowledged and taken seriously.

And most importantly, such harmful rhetoric must no longer be tolerated in a church that aspires toward love, understanding, and acceptance.

KEITH BURNS

Mount Vernon, New York

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!