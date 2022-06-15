Feedback from June 9 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Pride and Cruelty

We—Kerry, Bill and Gina of the "Radio from Hell" morning show on X96—had the distinct privilege of being in the Pride Parade on June 5. We have ridden and waved the parade route for years.

We became entries in the Pride Parade back when radio stations weren't sure it would be a good idea to identify with the LGBTQ+ community. I believe we were the first commercial station to ever be a part of Pride Week and the parade. And the fact that we were there at all was a hard-fought battle. We told our management at the time that we should be there, but they told us, "no." In time, they relented, and we were in and have been in since, however long ago that was.

But the reason I'm writing is this: As we waited for the parade to begin, we passed the time chatting with fans. Up came three people, a couple of brothers and their very little sister. They wanted a picture with us, and that's just fine.

They were sweet kids and shy as fawns. The little girl was especially cute, with a sort of costume that included ladybug wings. You see so many kids at Pride who are clearly there because it's a place and time they can be with people who accept them for what they are. They were so nice—so sincere, so genuine. And as they walked away, I had a lump in my throat and started to tear up.

"These kids are probably going to have a tough time of life," I thought. Why would anyone want to devalue them and make them feel that they're not as good as the rest of us? Who could think it's right to marginalize them? Why would anyone try to enact legislation that would brand kids like this as outsiders? Why, oh why, would anyone want to hurt these sweet, harmless people?

The new Utah law that bans transgender girls—specifically—from participating in girls sports is just plain cruel. I think it was passed by soulless, unfeeling monsters who care only about getting re-elected, and not about the lives of harmless kids. And I predict, because it's what the culture warriors will want to happen next, our legislators will soon take up transgender bathroom laws—another example of legislating solutions in search of problems.

Where is the rational thought? Where is the compassion? Where are the followers of the Lord who would truly do what Jesus would do? Don't pass laws that target kids who are already having a hard time figuring out who they are—kids trying to live their lives as they are.

They are looking for their authentic selves. Isn't that really what we should all be doing?

BILL ALLRED

Salt Lake City

Correction: The article "Deep Crate Radio" in the May 26 issue of City Weekly incorrectly identified the radio frequency of KUAA, which can be found at 99.9 FM.

