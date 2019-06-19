Feedback from June 6 and Beyond 

Cover story, June 6, "A Rainbow Revolt"
This is real beauty.
Selina
Via Instagram
Excellent article.
Sue I. Drechsel
Via Facebook
"A message from God." Oh, boy! Let's change our stance so we don't look like a cult.
Brandon M.
Via Instagram
Yes—the LBGTQ folks are revolting.
Leroy Mercer
Via Facebook
Leroy Mercer, how ironic of you to say so, with your profile pic being someone who's supported gay rights since at least 1973.
Melissa Emily Black
Via Facebook
Religion isn't a religion if you keep changing the beliefs so often. Cult is bullshit. It is created by one person, the person knows it is bullshit. In a religion, that guy is dead.
Walter Swayze
Via Instagram
Wow. If that was the case, then we would still be beheading people and burning women at the stake as witches.
@fredde1966
Via Instagram
No beliefs in the religion have changed, merely a practice based on core doctrine. Read the article before you're mislead by this "description."
@herriwoman
Via Instagram
Opinion, June 6, "The New 'S' Word"
Clearly capitalism does not work but living your entire life off the taxpaying public does. That, dear Gary, is the essence of socialism. You just don't get it.
Fred A. Schmauch
Via Twitter
Online news post, June 10, "Mane Event"
Long read but necessary to keep up on what the BLM is trying to do with our wild horses.
Sgt. Dusty
Via Facebook
Online news post, June 7, "Challenging Authority"
I'm confused. An inland port for what?
James Mutscheller
Via Facebook
It's too bad they couldn't rally about 1,000 protesters to swamp those fools.
Jared Lee
Via Facebook
I still have yet to understand the pros or cons of this.
Rob Hall
Via Facebook
I support these protesters
Julie Musgrave Sanders
Via Facebook
Doing God's work, son.
Ryan Northrop
Via Facebook
We encourage you to join the conversation. Sound off across our social media channels as well as on cityweekly.net for a chance to be featured in this section.