Feedback from June 6 and Beyond 

Cover story, June 6, "A Rainbow Revolt"

This is real beauty.

Selina

Via Instagram



Excellent article.

Sue I. Drechsel

Via Facebook

"A message from God." Oh, boy! Let's change our stance so we don't look like a cult.

Brandon M.

Via Instagram

Yes—the LBGTQ folks are revolting.

Leroy Mercer

Via Facebook

Leroy Mercer, how ironic of you to say so, with your profile pic being someone who's supported gay rights since at least 1973.

Melissa Emily Black

Via Facebook

Religion isn't a religion if you keep changing the beliefs so often. Cult is bullshit. It is created by one person, the person knows it is bullshit. In a religion, that guy is dead.

Walter Swayze

Via Instagram

Wow. If that was the case, then we would still be beheading people and burning women at the stake as witches.

@fredde1966

Via Instagram

No beliefs in the religion have changed, merely a practice based on core doctrine. Read the article before you're mislead by this "description."

@herriwoman

Via Instagram

Opinion, June 6, "The New 'S' Word"

Clearly capitalism does not work but living your entire life off the taxpaying public does. That, dear Gary, is the essence of socialism. You just don't get it.

Fred A. Schmauch

Via Twitter

Online news post, June 10, "Mane Event"

Long read but necessary to keep up on what the BLM is trying to do with our wild horses.

Sgt. Dusty

Via Facebook

Online news post, June 7, "Challenging Authority"

I'm confused. An inland port for what?

James Mutscheller

Via Facebook

It's too bad they couldn't rally about 1,000 protesters to swamp those fools.

Jared Lee

Via Facebook

I still have yet to understand the pros or cons of this.

Rob Hall

Via Facebook

I support these protesters

Julie Musgrave Sanders

Via Facebook

Doing God's work, son.

Ryan Northrop

Via Facebook

