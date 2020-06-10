Feedback from June 4 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Private Eye column "My Tipping Point"

by John Saltas

I try to vote for the person—not the party.

Alvin Ashe

via Facebook

I did end up switching [registering as a Republican for the primary] and will be voting for Huntsman. ... [When Huntsman was governor] we saw a huge change in the laws that governed our local liquor industry come out of that.

I do hope that I'll be able to quickly switch back, though.

@briannehadley

via Instagram

This Republican friend admires your principles—something that is sorely lacking in today's political climate.

Mike Behunin

via Facebook

Thank you, John Saltas! Thanks for your context, reasoning and words. They've helped me through this tangle of thorny vines as the primary election nears.

Robert Nelson

via Facebook

We [registered Republican]. To have any influence in Utah politics, it is necessary.

Michael Feldman

via Facebook

I am nauseated by this concept, but I just registered as a Republican. I can't wait to dump that designation. I feel dirty already, my soul feels dirty.

Ken Hollen

via Facebook

Every one of the GOP gubernatorial candidates is pro-Trump. Every damned one. I'm right with you, John. I can't do it. I'm a lifelong Carbon County Democrat who can't join with people who put party above principle, even temporarily.

Jim Bunnell

via Facebook

Remember when Utah voted for legit Democrats like Frank Moss and Scott Matheson? Land preservation was a value?

Francis Fecteau

via Facebook

Been a registered independent all my life.

Two weeks ago, I registered as a Republican to help keep Hughes out of office.

Soon as I vote in the primary, I will switch back and shower at the car wash to get the stench off.

Jonathan Krausert

via Facebook