 Feedback from June 4 and Beyond | Letters | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

June 10, 2020 News » Letters

Feedback from June 4 and Beyond 

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

Private Eye column "My Tipping Point"
by John Saltas

I try to vote for the person—not the party.
Alvin Ashe
via Facebook

I did end up switching [registering as a Republican for the primary] and will be voting for Huntsman. ... [When Huntsman was governor] we saw a huge change in the laws that governed our local liquor industry come out of that.

I do hope that I'll be able to quickly switch back, though.
@briannehadley
via Instagram

This Republican friend admires your principles—something that is sorely lacking in today's political climate.
Mike Behunin
via Facebook

Thank you, John Saltas! Thanks for your context, reasoning and words. They've helped me through this tangle of thorny vines as the primary election nears.
Robert Nelson
via Facebook

We [registered Republican]. To have any influence in Utah politics, it is necessary.
Michael Feldman
via Facebook

I am nauseated by this concept, but I just registered as a Republican. I can't wait to dump that designation. I feel dirty already, my soul feels dirty.
Ken Hollen
via Facebook

Every one of the GOP gubernatorial candidates is pro-Trump. Every damned one. I'm right with you, John. I can't do it. I'm a lifelong Carbon County Democrat who can't join with people who put party above principle, even temporarily.
Jim Bunnell
via Facebook

Remember when Utah voted for legit Democrats like Frank Moss and Scott Matheson? Land preservation was a value?
Francis Fecteau
via Facebook

Been a registered independent all my life.
Two weeks ago, I registered as a Republican to help keep Hughes out of office.
Soon as I vote in the primary, I will switch back and shower at the car wash to get the stench off.
Jonathan Krausert
via Facebook

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

  |  

More Letters »

More by City Weekly Readers

Latest in Letters

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation