June 09, 2021 News » Letters

Feedback from June 3 and Beyond 

click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

"Braying to the Choir," June 3 Cover Story
Republicans are terrorists. We can't allow them to govern. Period.
gaiusgracchus13
Via Instagram

Capitol Burger in Torrey, Utah
I was just down there a few weeks ago and saw this food "truck."
Doug @DougTones
Via Twitter

I wondered what happened to the other half of Forage. Good for him!
Chance's Human @Chances_Human
Via Twitter

Yes! That place is sooo damned good.
Utedaddy @ utedaddy
Via Twitter

Will the U.S. Be the Next Belarus?
As the turmoil over the 2020 U.S. presidential election remains fresh in our minds, we can learn something from the 2020 Belarusian presidential election, held Aug. 9, 2020.

Incumbent Alexander Lukashenko claimed 80% of the vote and a sixth term in office, which was announced by the Lukashenko-controlled Central Election Commission.

Elected president in 1994 in the country's first presidential election, Lukashenko began to consolidate power. Over the years, his regime has become an authoritarian dictatorship.

The 2020 election sparked protests. Opposition candidates filed appeals to the Central Election Commission, calling for election results to be invalidated.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was the opposition candidate who claimed to have won a first-round victory over Lukashenko with at least 60% of the vote. Her campaign formed the Coordination Council to begin the transfer of power and to protest official election results.

But since then, all seven members of her Coordination Council have been arrested by Lukashenko or gone into exile.

"The election was marred by claims of widespread electoral fraud," according to Wikipedia. "Numerous countries refused to accept the result of the election, as did the European Union, which imposed sanctions on Belarusian officials deemed to be responsible for 'violence, repression and election fraud.'"

This is where the Republican/Trump people are taking our country.

Are you going to stand by and allow this to happen?
Joe DeMarco
Jay, New York

