July 01, 2020 News » Letters

Feedback from June 25 and Beyond 

click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

The Oscar Goes to By John Saltas
Let's stop doing pregnancy tests so the pregnancy rate goes down!
Jim Lauscher
via Facebook

I used to call him Available Jones, but now I think I will call him Jim Jones. Congress appropriated $25 billion dollars for testing, there is still $18 billion left. You cannot end a program that is paid for.
Sara Pittman
via Facebook

More of Trump's puppets. Great article, City Weekly.
Kendra Nicolodemos
via Facebook

Sadly, the other Republicans candidates—Hughes, Wright and "No Mask" Huntsman—are even worse in their approach to COVID-19. No policies other than "personal choice" on social distancing masks.
And even more sad that the Democratic nominee doesn't have any chance in the general election.
Larry Smith
via Facebook

They gotta back their clown, orange joke of a boss.
@danielramjoue
via Instagram

Speaking the truth!
@doe_deer
via Instagram

Stay on 'em, John.
@n8thesk8
via Instagram

Black Voices Matter —Part 2
Weird how treating someone of color like a human is somehow considered "politics." Racists will do anything to whine about Black people not wanting to be murdered for something a cop would chuckle at me for and say, "Have a good day," even if it means supporting murderers.
@tecky86
via Instagram

Go, Ashley [Cleveland]! I'm so proud of you!
@odonatelepidoptera
via Instagram

The journey to true equality for us Blacks will be full of imperfect allies. But it's better to walk together than alone like we have been.
Forrell Scott
via Facebook

Excellent. These voices—and their stories—must be heard. They are who know the situation and provide solutions. Thanks, City Weekly, for once again bringing us what is reality.
Joanne
via Facebook

Wow! Thank you!
findafinley
ia Instagram

