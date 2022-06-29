Feedback from June 23 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Spine-Chilling Hearings

The fifth Congressional hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection taught us a lot.

The good news: There are still good guys in high places in government.

The bad news: Bad guys willing to believe anything and do anything for riches and power can be found most anywhere and any time, both in Congress and the executive branch.

The horrible news: The sacred political party of Alexander Hamilton, Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan has become, in just a few years' time, as ignorant, corrupt and out of control as the party of any medieval Asian despot or bad-seed European king and his courtiers ever were.

The even more horrible news: A large portion of the American electorate—supposedly knowledgeable about history and government because they attended school for 12 years—are happy to sell their cankered souls to a sociopathic liar today and likely to whatever populist tyrant jumps out of the woodwork tomorrow.

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

Taking a Gander

Thank you for publishing Michael Robinson's op-ed regarding the persecution of Julian Assange and what it says about our failing democracy. We are all losing an important right while we sit by and watch Assange get tortured to death so that other journalists will not dare to publish embarrassing facts about our leaders.

Robinson's piece was well-written and well-reasoned. I wish more people would get to know the facts of this Kafkaesque case. I wish more people would see how crucial it is that we do not let this case become a legal precedent!

Assange, via Wikileaks, gave us all some uncomfortable facts about our leaders and our country's behavior, especially during wartime. We should have the honesty to fix our errors instead of cruelly punishing the people who call them to our attention.

People of all political persuasions can see for themselves that Assange is being unjustly persecuted. Our feckless "representatives" want to remain blind and deaf to the situation. As our democracy continues to decay, we will not forget the names of those people in power who failed to do what they could to end this abomination.

We will remember how they stupidly, callously or cowardly assisted what is happening, or failed to oppose it.

AMY FINK

Saint Paul, Minnesota

Editor's note: City Weekly picked up seven local reporting awards for its 2021 coverage at the annual banquet of the Utah Headliners chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists on June 16. Those awards included first-place honors for Katharine Biele and Carolyn Campbell, and second-place certificates for Jim Catano, Christopher Smart and Benjamin Wood. Visit cityweekly.net for more information on the award-winning slate.

