Feedback from June 22 and Beyond 

"Trojan Horse," June 22 cover story

This article is a disappointing opinion stance. Bums me out that City Weekly would put it as a cover piece. I dare anyone to listen to what RFK Jr. has to say. He's an intelligent caring human being.

Telling people to not vote for him is lame.

You're telling people to vote for Biden? He's too old to run this country. His cognitive abilities are dwindling fast. He and his administration have been horrible thus far.

This week's Weekly is going right in the trash where it belongs.

ELLO_HA

Via Instagram

I've met Robert F. Kennedy Jr. I've listened to many of his speeches and shook his hand.

His passion is incredible, and he knows what he is talking about. Anyone trying to shut him down is aware of his insight and is making cowardly moves, trying to bruise his reputation. Did that work with Trump? No.

Who the hell is ["Trojan Horse" writer] Michael Lacey anyway and why do we care about his opinion?

TAE.RALAA

Via Instagram

I think RFK Jr. is outstanding. I'd vote for him. It's him or Marianne Williamson.

For a hundred reasons, no serious person can say Biden is a good idea.

SOULANARCHIST

Via Instagram

Guy is looney. If there is a Democrat alternative, we need someone like [California Rep.] Ro Kanna. But that won't happen.

DOMJOHN1238

Via Instagram

Biden can't even stand up or form a sentence. You think he should continue to be president over Kennedy?! What a clown show you are.

AUSTONCALL

Via Instagram

Let the debate happen for the Democratic nomination. Get the war hawks out of leadership.

RUGGEDSUN

Via Instagram

RFK Jr. is the Tulsi Gabbard of the '24 race, and I'm ecstatic to watch him make the Democratic Party nervous.

CURTISCRISPIN

Via Instagram

I actually like RFK Jr. so far—strong environmental stance.

MATTJEVTIC

Via Instagram

"The Lame Star State," June 22 Private Eye

Great Private Eye article.

When addressing a group of folks in Texas, it's: "All y'all, listen up." Yes, I lived in Houston, Texas, 30 years ago, when those Texans were tough, tough, tough.

I knew a couple real Texas Rangers, and they were even tougher—but class-act gentlemen at the same time. We ate real Mexican food—made and served by Mexicans. I saw some stand-up fistfights, real fighting that when it was over, both parties shook hands.

But, you're right, that stuff is all gone. I still write to a cowgirl who taught me how to ride a horse, and she agrees it ain't the same. Most women back then carried a hammerless .38 caliber handgun, because it would shoot straight without jamming through the purse they carried.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Utah Sen. Mike Lee will be left on the beach—that's where we used to leave the snivelers when I had my sailboat.

What's the last thing a Texas redneck says before he gets killed? "Hey y'all, watch this!"

WALLY HARPER

Salt Lake City

