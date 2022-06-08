Feedback from June 2 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Amend the Amendment

We are all shocked at the events in Uvalde, Texas, and other tragedies around the country. I would like to propose the following response to the issue of gun control. If a constitutional amendment is not meeting the needs of our society, then we the people can and should change it.

The Second Amendment exists to protect the people from government tyranny. It is there to protect property rights. It is there to protect us from the unlawful actions of others. It is there to ensure that the people are ready to fight at any moment, because they are familiar with weapons and know how to use them.

I believe we need to accomplish the following: If we "ban" specific types of weapons, then those types of weapons need to be codified in changes to the Second Amendment. And then we ban them for everyone except the military. No one else, including the police, may have access to them.

The people are not going to accept a country where a protected class (politicians and rich people) get to use these weapons for "protection" or where police get to use them against common people who do not have access to them. That won't work. If they are banned, then they are banned for use in society. Period.

To ensure our population is ready and able to fight a war if/when needed, the changes to the Second Amendment should also include a requirement that citizens reaching the age of 18 complete a three-year stint in the military. That way, everyone will be trained in how to use weapons. In addition to combat training, their enlistment might include public service, such as helping to build things in communities like small, temporary homes for the homeless, helping seniors, cleaning up communities, painting and maintenance, and so on.

The changes to the Second Amendment would include specific mandatory sentences and penalties for anyone using a gun in the commission of a crime. And parole must not be available for these mandatory sentences.

There would also need to be mandatory sentences and penalties for anyone possessing a gun that is banned. Parole could be considered for these sentences.

Any changes to the Second Amendment must preserve the rights of people to protect themselves if another person is using a gun to commit a crime against them. The people have a right to protect themselves and their property from others using guns.

I believe these changes would go a long way to solving our nation's issues while preserving the reasons why the Second Amendment was created in the first place.

Another thing to note is that if the changes to the Second Amendment don't work for our nation, we the people can always change them again and again until they do.

GREG PRESTON

West Valley City

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!