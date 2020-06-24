 Feedback from June 18 and Beyond | Letters | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

June 24, 2020 News » Letters

Feedback from June 18 and Beyond 

By
click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

Black Voices Matter

Excited to read this!
@isha.esthetics
via Instagram

Wow. That's great.
@c.v4lenta
via Instagram

Awesome!!!
@scribblesblack
via Instagram

This is powerful. I'm excited for the strength of our future generations.
@sarkeuhl
via Twitter

Griffins represent!
@staciduke
via Instagram

Completely change it. Lives are always more important.
@destinyraephotography
via Instagram

Way to go! Preach it babe
@_bonnibelle
via Instagram

PTSD is by far one of the worst things to go through. I want to read this.
@destinyraephotography
via Instagram

