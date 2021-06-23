Feedback from June 17 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Rising to the Occasion" June 10 Cover Story

Parsons' Bakery

Parsons' is a great bakery. Best sugar cookies around!

Lucy Christensen

Via Facebook

I remember Parsons' Bakery in Richfield. Love the raisin-filled cookies, gumdrop cookies and cinnamon rolls.

Was tickled when the Bountiful bakery opened.

Still love the raisin-filled ones and wish they'd bring back the gumdrop cookies!

Jan Hagen

Via Facebook

My gram would take us there when we would visit in the summer.

Monica Liley

Via Facebook

Eclair French Pastry

Congratulations to Chef Youssef!

Ginger Moore

Via Facebook

That looks like heaven to me.

Debbie Hollenbeak

Via Facebook

Their coffee eclairs and lavender eclairs are to die for.

Kat McDaniel

Via Facebook

These treats are sent straight from heaven! Raspberry lemon is the ticket.

Tiffany Sleight Profsky

Via Facebook

"Best of Utah Body and Mind" June 17 Cover Story

Best Dentist: Kirkland Graham

Absolutely amazing staff and experience. I've been going to The Dental Spa for years, even when I lived out of state.

@justinutley

Via Instagram

Best Boxing Club/Kickboxing Gym: Rebel House

Seriously the best boutique gym in Utah! Community, workout, and overall well being!

@megghansen

Via Instagram

Best Sound Healer: Leah Klein

Congrats! You deserve it for all of your hard work, Leah!

@grendiesel

Via Instagram

Sound healing works! Vibration, resonance. There's a girl on You Tube with lupus who plays her violin to dissolve pain. This is why I fell in love with singing. There are some Ted Talks about it (with science) you can find if you want to know more.

@greenwinter33

Via Instagram

"Pray for Smarts," June 22 Private Eye

How about pray for fewer lawns?

Pray for less water waste. Pray for people to turn off water while brushing their teeth. Pray for people to only have full loads in washers and dishwashers.

Pray for people to plant sensibly for a desert climate. Pray for people to educate themselves about climate and the warming of the planet.

Iris Nielsen

Via Facebook

Cross your fingers instead of praying. Guaranteed same results.

Eric Reis

Via Facebook

Ogden Can Fest

This was such a fun event!

Thank you all that put it together and Ogden's Own for hosting. We had a blast!

@neecyz24

Via Instagram