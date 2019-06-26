Feedback from June 13 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Dear Editor,

Some of your readers are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, like myself, and find a lot of your articles very informative. I appreciate our diverse culture here in Salt Lake City and I try to be tolerant and open to other people's opinions and beliefs. I was so disappointed to see in the article "Summer Fest Survival Guide" by Alex Springer, a photo of a person wearing LDS temple undergarments as a joke about what to wear to a Marie Osmond concert in Deer Valley. Those garments have a special meaning and are sacred to LDS adherents, similar to special clothing worn by Jews, Catholics, Buddhists, Native Americans and many other groups. It is very offensive to see them displayed in a mocking, ridiculing, insensitive way by a publication that prides itself on respecting all people. In my opinion, Mr. Springer is a religious bigot who is intolerant of others beliefs. I can laugh at many things about the LDS culture in Utah, but this type of thing crosses the line of good taste and civility, which we could desperately use more of in the world today.

Thank you for considering my opinion.

Kevin Flynn,

Salt Lake City

Editor's note: Springer, a proud, former garment-wearer, did not pen the article referenced. Garments were, however, mentioned in Peter Holslin's "Rock It, Man!" music fests preview. Though by his own admission he's a "free-baller," Holslin, upon reading the above-published letter, issued the following statement: "I have nothing but respect for garments of all secular and non-secular varieties."

Opinion, June 13, "When Will They Ever Learn?"



Michael S. Robinson Sr., you are a hack.

Dean Michael Halladay

A&E, June 13,

"Cutting Edge"

Something tells me you could have filled up every single page of that edition with love for Galaxy's Edge.

@NostalgiaCast

Watching the videos on social of the actors leading kids around the park and getting everyone involved in the resistance, especially Rey [Star Wars character], has made my whole year better.

@TimLangel

Online news post, June 17, "Immigrants Welcome"

The country needs leadership on this. People are dying.

Craig Trujillo

Thank you, Shireen Ghorbani.

James Bramble

Do it legally, and I will welcome you. Come here illegally, and I will work to deport your ass back to wherever you came from. It's real simple.

Dwayne Boring

Deport the nationalists.

Ryan Northrop

Legal ones only.

Bob Erickson

Social media post, June 19, Caption this: And at that moment, Pope Francis said ...

"The thing is Gary, we need to see the golden tablets, it's what the Lord really wants."

Ronnie Schluter

"So nice for you to give us this symbol of the people you are still working so hard to disenfranchise ..."

Grady Player

"The power of Christ compels you!"

Doug Powell

"They don't know that both our churches are just a MLM scam."

Sara Ingerson

"I've been looking for a Utah puppet and your résumé speaks for itself. Interested?"

Darrell Baranowski

"You really just have to keep denying the allegations, and then send the offenders off to different communities. It's easy as pie."

Charity O'Haodagain

"The thing is, Gary, your myths will always be kookier than mine."

Victor Gold

"I'm not interested in your Book of Mormon."

Jan Toulatos

"I am the church. I don't take the orders like you. I give them."

Chadwin Park

"We started it ..."

Bracken Ford

"Your death cult will never be as popular as our death cult."

Ryan Northrop

"The thing is, Gary, the smoke we blow isn't to blow up people's asses."

Jeffrey Wood

"We have these snazzy steering wheel covers on all the Vatican vehicles. You want to be styling, dontcha?"

John Gibbs

