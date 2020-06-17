 Feedback from June 11 and Beyond | Letters | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

June 17, 2020 News » Letters

Feedback from June 11 and Beyond 

By
click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

"Mitt & Me "
by Chris Vanocur
Always a great storyteller.
@curtisgibby
via Twitter

I love this.
@bramblejim
via Twitter

Wow, Chris Vanocur is back.
Ricky Joe Montoya
via Facebook

Enjoyed this article, informative and good background.
CJ Southworth
via Facebook

"Cut Bait, GOP "
by John Saltas
Can we just get a functioning adult for president and maybe ditch this two-party bullshit for multiple parties?
We live in a country founded on the ideologies of different cultures. Why are we only representing two ideologies when I can't agree more than 50% with either of the current parties?
Kevin Kirk
via Facebook

Outstanding article, John Saltas. Hope Utah will get together to vote Mike Lee out!
Peggy Gonzales
via Facebook

I don't read the City Weekly Democratic-bias newspaper—Sorry!
Steven Zervos
via Facebook

Welp, that was unwise to put in a city that is majority Republicans. Unfollowing you and will never, ever, ever read City Weekly again. Buh- bye.
Preston Pratt
via Facebook

Seems funny how a media outlet such as yourself can put up something this hateful, disrespectful and untrue about a person, and then they will whine and cry if someone were to write about them in that manner. Bias at its finest. Good job. So much "journalisming" happening here.
Brett Mattice
via Facebook

This is an opinion piece. It's not attempting to be anything else. You're entitled to your opinion as well. That's what free speech is.
Johanna Hofer
via Facebook

"Lucky Charm "
by Alex Springer
I am so happy to welcome Lucky's Iron Door Roadhouse to the neighborhood.
Such a great addition to West Jordan and Jordan Landing.
Melinda McDonald
via Facebook

Comments

