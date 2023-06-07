Feedback from June 1 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Dark Skies," May 25 Opinion

Michael S. Robinson Sr. pretends to write an opinion bragging about his flying and his concern for mankind's impact on our planet. But he really writes to blast the Latter-day Saint church in Heber City. I'll tell you what I hate more than light pollution: Sky pollution.

I remember my dad pointing out Echo 1 in a late summer sky in 1960. The sky has never been the same since. I can never enjoy a sunset or a clear night sky without seeing planes, helicopters, contrails, satellites and other pollution.

While Robinson chose to fly over the least-populated areas to view his planetarium show from his lofty perch, people down below had to see the red lights and underbelly of his plane. And even if nobody saw it, Robinson was about as considerate as a fan in the front row of an arena standing up to see the action better.

Michael, if you care about pollution, ground your plane and your sanctimonious self. If you don't like light pollution in Heber City, then move somewhere where you can enjoy the night sky from the ground.

Then see how you like it when a plane flies overhead.

KEN SIEBUS

Murray

The recent opinion column by Michael S. Robinson Sr.—highlighting the LDS church's highjacking of the dark skies of the Heber Valley for its new temple—was a welcome editorial of the sad situation happening here in the Wasatch Back.

However, it is not Heber City that threw the residents under the Mormon bus. It was the Wasatch County Planning Commission and the Wasatch County Council.

Heber City's elected politicians, while not innocent in this story (they have practically praised the temple siting, which is outside the Heber City limits by a simple boundary line), have a solid Dark Skies ordinance in place. That's why the church chose a site in the county and not inside the city limits.

RICHARD GETZ

Heber

I have no clue what Michael Robinson is talking about in his recent column. Heber City has already changed the light bulbs on Main Street to softer lighting. All the new move-ins got their wish, to have their dark skies.

I wish I could get rid of the million-dollar homes in my backyard and replace them with the hay fields that were there before. I don't have that option, do I? Yet they complain about a building with a few bright lights around it and get their way.

I bet if it were a gas station or a Costco, they wouldn't say a word about it. But a Latter-day Saint temple? Well, that's just different, isn't it?

SHELLY ELDRIDGE

Heber

Thank you for this article and I agree that up-lighting in Wasatch should not be allowed.

However, Michael Robinsin's article incorrectly stated that the changes are being made by the Heber City Council.

The proposed Latter-day Saints temple is not located within the city limits; therefore, any lighting changes are being controlled by the Wasatch County Council and have nothing to do with the Heber City Council. I believe this is the deliberate strategy of choosing a location outside of the city limits—the county council is more easily manipulated by the request of the LDS organization.

Unfortunately, any changes will apply to the entire Wasatch County—and not within the Heber city limits.

Keep up the great fight!

DAVE MISIAK

Heber

