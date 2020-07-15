 Feedback from July 9 and Beyond | Letters | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

July 15, 2020 News » Letters

Feedback from July 9 and Beyond 

By
click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

Black Voices Matter No. 3
It was an honor to a part of this issue.
@c.v4lenta
via Instagram

Why are there two people on the cover not wearing masks?
@chrisbarron84
via Instagram

"Harlot's Wet Kiss" by John Saltas
Ya know, if we had a competent president, we'd be doing just fine like every other country right now. But, when you elect a rapist who paid off his teachers and had someone take the SAT for him, you should anticipate that the country will go to shit. High school dropouts who could only pass shop class are running the country, and it's not going well.
@tecky86
via Instagram

We might have something [Trump] wants: The only person in his party who dares publicly go against him.
@stevejerman
via Instagram

Woosh. Bold. Salty. Yes!
@artbyaleshasevykelley
via Instagram

I have faith in our state—well, at least our city. SLC is getting more with the times. We will get there. It will take forever, but we will.
@jean_nandez
via Instagram

