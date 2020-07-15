Feedback from July 9 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Black Voices Matter No. 3

It was an honor to a part of this issue.

@c.v4lenta

Why are there two people on the cover not wearing masks?

@chrisbarron84

"Harlot's Wet Kiss" by John Saltas

Ya know, if we had a competent president, we'd be doing just fine like every other country right now. But, when you elect a rapist who paid off his teachers and had someone take the SAT for him, you should anticipate that the country will go to shit. High school dropouts who could only pass shop class are running the country, and it's not going well.

@tecky86

We might have something [Trump] wants: The only person in his party who dares publicly go against him.

@stevejerman

Woosh. Bold. Salty. Yes!

@artbyaleshasevykelley

I have faith in our state—well, at least our city. SLC is getting more with the times. We will get there. It will take forever, but we will.

@jean_nandez

