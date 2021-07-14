Feedback from July 8 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

UFOs Here to Help

The report released on June 25 by the Pentagon on unidentified aerial phenomena or "UAPs," popularly known as unidentified flying objects or "UFOs," is definitive on only one point—that UAPs do not originate from American military or advanced U.S. government technology. According to British futurist Benjamin Creme (1922-2016), author of The Gathering of the Forces of Light: UFOs and their Spiritual Mission, UFOs are spaceships coming from other planets in our solar system.

Based on his longstanding work for and with those he calls our "space brothers," Creme explains that the ships and their occupants are normally invisible to us because they exist on a higher physical plane than our dense physical. That is, they vibrate at a higher frequency. However, they are able to lower their vibration at will, so they can be seen within our visual spectrum when they choose. Thus, they can seem to appear and disappear instantaneously.

The UFOs are here to help us, according to Creme, by neutralizing as much nuclear and other toxic pollution as possible—much of which he claims cannot yet be measured by our scientific instruments because it, too, exists at higher frequencies. Luis Elizondo, former director of the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, confirms that UAPs are often seen around nuclear weapons and energy sites. Rather than classify them as a national security threat, however, Creme submits that we should regard them as friends—not foes—because they are performing an important and beneficial service for us.

More information is available from bgapublications.nl.

Cher Gilmore

Share International

Berkeley, California

"Help Wanted" July 8 Cover Story

It's true, this has been a very challenging year for hiring. Thanks for the article!

regan720

Via Instagram

Just guessing here, but maybe people aren't applying because the jobs don't come with health care?

greenwinter33

Via Instagram

"Sugar and Spice," July 1 Dining Review of Biscotts Bakery and Cafe

I had no idea it was Indian inspired. I have to go!

@lofgran

Via Instagram

Just want to add that their baker makes gorgeous cakes for any occasion. Absolutely delicious.

Cherrie Turpin Raetz

Via Facebook

"High Steaks," July 8 Dining Review of Porch

Any joint of Jen Gilroy's is definitely worth a visit.

gifthounds

Via Instagram