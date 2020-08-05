 Feedback from July 30 and Beyond | Letters | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

August 05, 2020 News » Letters

Feedback from July 30 and Beyond 

click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

Your Guide to Get Outside Cover Story
I know that camping is safer than many activities, but I'm really sick of the "you can't get more socially distant than out in the forest!" It completely disregards the rural communities near these recreation areas. I live in a tiny town outside a national park and while everyone thinks they're doing great socially distancing by camping, they've actually brought COVID to our area and our employees. My town is an hour's drive each way to get to the nearest hospital, and we have a lot of older residents.
@lesleypalf
via Instagram

This is great, but people need to enjoy the outdoors responsibly. Please do a follow-up story about "Leave No Trace." People are trashing our wilderness!
@katerriser
via Instagram

There can be a lot of harm in going camping right now. You need to be sure you're not having to go into small towns and putting strain on systems or bringing a virus that you may have. If you're posting articles telling people to go camping, you need to tell them ways to do this safely."
@an_knee_mo
via Instagram

Ken Sanders' Fundraising
Ken's a staple in this city.
@starrynight0660
via Instagram

This guy is a gift to Salt Lake City.
@memphismccool
via Instagram

The 2020 Utah Beer Festival Canceled
Responsible decision. Mask up, stay safe at home.
Joanne Saltas
via Facebook

The Utah Beer Festival is such an awesome event, but in my opinion, it's the right decision.
Pierre Goins
via Instagram

Live to drink another day ... stay safe.
Debra Vasquez
via Facebook

When the time is right, we will be there.
@UintaBrewing
via Instagram

