Feedback from July 27 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Tithe, or Else

In a recent piece in The Salt Lake Tribune, the fairness of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints requiring 10% tithing from even its poorest members was questioned. Of course, tithing is a scam that mafia members would envy.

Instead of "Get the money here by Tuesday, or we'll break your legs and set your business on fire," Latter-day Saints have a better and more sinister threat. "If you don't get your tithing in regularly, not only will you be not allowed into your glitzy neighborhood temple, you will also put your soul in grave danger and you won't be allowed into our made-up heaven, which we call the Celestial Kingdom—you know, that place where all the unborn LDS babies are waiting to be born and where you will eventually be with all of your deceased LDS family."

The only thing stranger than this is how the Saints—many with advanced degrees and professional careers—buy into this, including most of the state's elected officials, the governor and the state's U.S. representatives.

But like many of the mafia organizations, to question the system is fobidden, because it means you will not only be called in to face your bishop, you will also be forced to face your God—you know, the one made up by some people to frighten and control the others.

On a side note, the majority of Utahns—mostly Latter-day Saints—twice voted for one of the greatest cons of all time: Donald Trump. And back in 1972, the state refused to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, helping to insure that not only LDS women, but all women in the U.S. would not get equal protection under the law.

Is it any wonder that Utah has such low pay for women and leads the country in sexual assaults?

TED OTTINGER

Taylorsville

The Break-Up State

Utah's heavily Latter-day-Saint-influenced culture has long promised that "families are forever" for those who join the church. Unfortunately, new data provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Utah has the fifth-shortest marriages in the nation, topped only by quick hook-up places like Nevada (Las Vegas) and Washington, D.C.

Utahns are not only failing in marriage at a rate like the nation as a whole, but are also getting out of them quicker than 90% of the other states. (See: "The 10 U.S. places with the shortest average marriages," CNBC Make It, July 25)

The problem cannot be laid at the feet of the liberal rabble in the state. Many within the church who assiduously check off the appropriate church credential boxes during courtship fail in marriage multiple times.

They get married and find out they are not compatible with partners who have character issues, addictions or problems with social skills that they failed to notice during the church's notoriously speedy decision-making process.

Families staying together "forever" is a laudable goal, but a great majority of places outside of the state get closer to forever than Utah does.

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!