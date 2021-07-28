Feedback from July 22 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Sacred Wealth

Republican Party leaders say it wouldn't be right to bolster the IRS budget so it can better go after tax cheats, who are often wealthy folks. Also, it wouldn't be right to tax high incomes more than we do today, or increase taxes on inheritance or capital gains.

These propagandists suggest the treasure of the 1% class is like the gold of ancient kings—sacred. Never touch, never draw near.

Republican leaders are essentially asking us common folk to worship the fortunes of industrialists, bankers and other celebrities, much like serfs and villagers were asked to worship molten idols long ago.

To the ancients, idols had "mana"—special supernatural powers that must never be molested. That is how the wealthy talk about runaway capitalism today. We must not tamper with it, or touch it through regulation, because capitalism is so good for everybody.

Just one problem: The wealth gap in America has become preposterously wide, enabled by the even more monstrous greed of the 1% class. Turns out, wealth trickles down only just a little, not a lot like we are asked to believe.

America's wealthy class does not deserve to speak the word "democracy," let alone claim to be its champions, when all the while, they are tearing flesh off the bones of the middle class and poor.

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

Y'all Qaida

"In the wake of Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat ... many people who spout QAnon's false claims have hatched a new plan: Run for school board or local office, spread the gospel of Q, but don't call it QAnon"—NBC News' Ben Collins (July 7, 2021).

You may ask yourself, why would a group of hateful homicidal hillbillies like these crazy QAnon crackpots waste their time on local school boards, when they can better display their delusions by running for Congress instead?

Kool-Aid drinking QAnon cult members are dysfunctional dolts—no doubt—but y'all Qaida should be woke enough by now to realize following the foolish, pathetic political paths of Marjorie Traitor Greene and Matt Gaetz is pure folly from which the Republican Party will never recover.

JAKE PICKERING

Arcata, California

"Smoke Bombs," July 15

Opinion Column

Thrilled to see the return of Michael Robinson Sr. and his continued clarification of the important issues of our day. I've missed him.

Susan Horton

"Quenching in South Salt Lake"

July 22 Beer Nerd column

I remember when I hosted the 2013 AAEC Cartoonist convention. Members' first concern: Can we even drink in SLC?

PAT BAGLEY

Via Twitter

"They're Against It" July 22

Private Eye column

John Saltas talks about nothing but garbage and does nothing to unify anything. I block anything that he's involved with. Bye bye, City Weekly. You want to promote garbage? Then you deserve to be in the garbage.

CHRIS EVANS

Via Facebook

