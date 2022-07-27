Feedback from July 21 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Hardly Human

I want to know what it means to be human—like back in 1930s, '40s and '50s— when they waved to their neighbors, left the windows and doors open and when people were actually humble. Now, you have to double-lock everything in your life or someone feels they can take it. No one really waves at anyone and everyone is up in smoke with their opinions and how they have to be right.

No one acts human anymore. Our society is sad—just plain sad. You can't go into a store and have the cashier smile and wish you a good day. Instead, you have a frowny-face person who hates their life and doesn't want to be there and takes it out on you, so customer service is horrible. I try to smile and wish everyone the best, but I can't take it.

Being human isn't like it was in my grandmother's time. They had their struggles, but they didn't wear them on their sleeves so everyone could see and feel it. I just wish through all the struggles, sadness and pain that we as a society could come together and just be happy or at least try to be. Life doesn't have to be sad.

MELISSA STULCE

Salt Lake City

"Salt Lake Cocktails," July 21 Cover Story

Beautiful Cover!

MATRONSOFMAYHEM

Via Instagram

Garnish with a cube of green jello.

KAREN DEPOLITO

Via Facebook

"Murder on the River," July 14 Cover Story

Heather, Alexia and Carmen—I'm truly sorry for your loss. This piece is a good tribute to Joe, and I sincerely hope you find justice.

TONYA RUSSO

Via Facebook

Drives me nuts that the killer has not been found.

STEVEN ANDERSON

Via Instagram

