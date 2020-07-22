 Feedback from July 16 and Beyond | Letters | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

July 22, 2020 News » Letters

Feedback from July 16 and Beyond 

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

River of Dreams
A very informative article. It would be great to see the river have a more clean and inviting environment.
CJ Southworth
via Facebook

It would be amazing to improve the water quality coming out of Utah Lake so it could be a real recreational river! Sucks not being able to swim!
@altaopie
via Instagram

Ah, just saw this! It's awesome!
@rachelannenazare
via Instagram

Great article! I love the Jordan River!
Christine Bradley
via Facebook

Funds Can Be Used for More Than Rent
I was able to read your op-ed ["COVID Crisis Fail," Note From the Publisher, July 16, City Weekly] and appreciate your words and concern for the truly small businesses that desperately need help from both government organizations and the public to sustain them through COVID-19 —and the havoc it's brought —particularly for City Weekly as a local paper and others like yours.

I hope you'll allow me to provide one clarification in the column, which is that Salt Lake County's Small Business Impact Grant program isn't a rent grant. The $35,000 can be used for a lot beyond rent, but you were very accurate in that our first round of the program targets businesses that've been left behind and weren't able to tap into any federal funding yet—many because they didn't have a leg up in the form of a close relationship with a lender, in the case of SBA's PPP. I'm sure you can empathize with those businesses that haven't gotten a dime of aid.

As a heads up, we will announce additional funding in the very near future that is in the works, and which will likely address a few of your concerns in the column. We will make sure that info and application are shared with City Weekly and your readers.
Jordan Carroll
Communications Manager
Office of Regional Development
Salt Lake County

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

  |  

More Letters »

More by City Weekly Readers

Latest in Letters

Readers also liked…

Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation