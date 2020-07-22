Feedback from July 16 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

River of Dreams

A very informative article. It would be great to see the river have a more clean and inviting environment.

CJ Southworth

via Facebook

It would be amazing to improve the water quality coming out of Utah Lake so it could be a real recreational river! Sucks not being able to swim!

@altaopie

via Instagram

Ah, just saw this! It's awesome!

@rachelannenazare

via Instagram

Great article! I love the Jordan River!

Christine Bradley

via Facebook

Funds Can Be Used for More Than Rent

I was able to read your op-ed ["COVID Crisis Fail," Note From the Publisher, July 16, City Weekly] and appreciate your words and concern for the truly small businesses that desperately need help from both government organizations and the public to sustain them through COVID-19 —and the havoc it's brought —particularly for City Weekly as a local paper and others like yours.

I hope you'll allow me to provide one clarification in the column, which is that Salt Lake County's Small Business Impact Grant program isn't a rent grant. The $35,000 can be used for a lot beyond rent, but you were very accurate in that our first round of the program targets businesses that've been left behind and weren't able to tap into any federal funding yet—many because they didn't have a leg up in the form of a close relationship with a lender, in the case of SBA's PPP. I'm sure you can empathize with those businesses that haven't gotten a dime of aid.

As a heads up, we will announce additional funding in the very near future that is in the works, and which will likely address a few of your concerns in the column. We will make sure that info and application are shared with City Weekly and your readers.

Jordan Carroll

Communications Manager

Office of Regional Development

Salt Lake County