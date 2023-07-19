Feedback from July 13 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Happy Trails," July 13 The Streets

I've been meaning to write for some time about how the Citizen Revolt column was removed in favor of the The Streets thing. The problem with this is that Citizen Revolt was a feature that listed things that readers could do to not be passive members of society.

I myself attended a presentation at the University of Utah's Gardener Institute and canoed on the Jordan River, among other activities, because of events listed in that feature. If you want people to be active members of society, information on what they can do is essential.

Given the balkanization and decline of media, the fact that City Weekly is still printed—and free—makes it an important vehicle for disseminating information to the community.

Now that the The Streets feature seems to be ending, I hope you bring Citizen Revolt back. It was one of many features that distinguished CW from other media.

RICHARD LAYMAN

Salt Lake City

"Deja Vu," July 13 Private Eye

I live on 200 South. I'm all for bike lanes, but why do 200 South and 300 South both need bike lanes, when neither extends to the west side of downtown? And let's be mad at the real issue right now, which is the gondola.

DANNYMCAULIFFE

Via Instagram

Thank you for highlighting this issue! We have been deeply impacted by the 200 South construction, along with Laziz, and the 900 south construction is hurting our other Laziz location! We hope to make it through but the impact is severe and not sustainable.

BACKDOORSLC

Via Instagram

There's no legitimate reason why 200 South construction is taking so long. Also, the construction on 300 West from 900 South through 2100 South is not seven months over the projected finish date and it's still not done.

NUTMEGNINA

Via Instagram

Imagine two-plus years of construction and removing our entrance for two months. Y'all don't even know.

VERTICAL_DINER_SLC

Via Instagram

It'd be awesome if y'all who have never in your lives served in a war zone would cool it with bomb talk.

DBUTAHN

Via Instagram

All this "construction" and torn up streets, but I hardly ever see people working. First South was torn up for a long time, they finished and came back twice. South Temple has been converted to a single lane above 700 East to create a bike lane that just disappears below 7th.

Don't even get me started on 300 West, that's an absolute s--t show. Or there's my old favorite—the traffic lights downtown and the way you get stopped at every intersection. Who is running things here?

STONE_SHAPED_HEART

Via Instagram

I sent a letter to the mayor today on this topic. Hopefully the publicity from City Weekly triggers a helpful response.

CJSOELBERG

Via Instagram

This is soon to happen to 2100 South in Sugar House.

FAIRLYWELL_HONEYBABE

Via Instagram

Can we also talk about the 2100 South/Highland Drive fiasco? Our KW office is moving this week, as it's been a nightmare, yearlong project that prevents clients, agents and anyone else from getting there. Several local restaurants have already vacated.

LISADORELLIHELFEN

Via Instagram

Rare criticism of SLC government from City Weekly, which usually cheerleads everything for the Mendenhall Administration. It would be amazing if police shootings, a corrupt District Attorney, the mayor's backdoor real estate deals and the cruelty of the homeless camp abatements got the same scrutiny as some traffic cones.

HANDYSIXDEUCE

Via Instagram

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!