Feedback from July 10 and Beyond 

Democracy Under Attack

Let's start with the law, because the slow unraveling of democracy isn't always a coup with tanks and rifles. Sometimes, it's a court case—or three.

In 1962, Baker v. Carr cracked open the door. The Supreme Court ruled that federal courts could step into the "political thicket" of redistricting. That was the moment judicial power entered the bloodstream of American electoral politics.

Eight years later, the door was off of its hinges.

Then came Bush v. Gore in 2000. Seven unelected judges (yes, seven, not eight—one recused himself) effectively picked the president. It was a one-time-only decision, they told us. No precedent, no problem. The court that had once said it should stay out of political questions now decided the presidency itself.

Ten years later, Citizens United threw open the floodgates to dark money. Corporations could now spend unlimited amounts in elections under the guise of "free speech." All of this would be troubling enough in a pure democracy. But we don't have one.

We have an Electoral College—a system that gives outsized power to just a handful of states. You only need 270 electoral votes to win. Here's how you get there with just 11 states: California (55 electoral votes); Texas (38); Florida (30); New York (29); Pennsylvania (19); Illinois (19); Ohio (17); Michigan (15); Georgia (16); North Carolina (16); New Jersey (14).

Add that up: 268 votes. Throw in D.C. or New Hampshire, and you're done. That's 195 million people deciding for 330 million. The rest of the country becomes a backdrop—stage dressing in a democracy-shaped play.

Now let's talk about game theory. Remember A Beautiful Mind, the movie about John Nash and the math of human behavior? At the center is the Nash Equilibrium—the idea that if you know someone's preferences, you can manipulate the outcome.

Here's a trivial example: It's Monday, and I know my girlfriend wants to watch reality TV. I suggest we watch golf. She recoils. "Anything but that!" she says. We settle on Rick and Morty, which was what I wanted all along.

That's how strategy works. That's how politics works. And billionaires? They've figured it out.

Take Elon Musk. His net worth is around $400 billion (give or take a Twitter tantrum). If he stops posting memes and buys government bonds at a 4.5% yield, he's pocketing $18 billion a year—for doing nothing.

Now look at this: all Senate candidates in the 2022 cycle raised a combined $195 million. Musk could fund that entire group 92 times over with just his passive income.

Read that again. Democracy is a high-stakes game with billionaires holding all the chips—and they know the rules better than you do.

We're in the endgame of a system that was never really built for equality in the first place. The courts opened the door. The money walked in. And the rest of us? We're left voting in a system that was designed to be gamed.

BRENDAN RYAN

Salt Lake City

