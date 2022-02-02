Feedback from January 27 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Heterosexual Heaven

For the nearly 200 years that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been in existence, it has held to a view that marriage between a man and woman is ordained of God and, therefore, is crucial to one's happiness in this life and one's final status in the afterlife. Inextricably linked to this heteronormative framework is a condemnation of homosexuality on the grounds that it confuses gender roles and fundamentally defies God's plan.

Rhetoric from LDS leaders around homosexuality became increasingly harsh and public during the 1950s and 1960s, in large part as a reaction to prominent lesbian and gay liberation groups gaining political momentum. They framed homosexuality as a viral contagion and serious threat to individual, familial and societal well-being, one that required urgent treatment and forceful eradication.

This way of thinking paved the way for the widespread practice of conversion therapy. Under the guise of "helping" homosexuals overcome their same-sex attractions, the LDS church justified decades of inhumane and sometimes torturous methodologies. As mental health professionals grew increasingly critical of the harmful emotional and psychological effects of conversion therapy (let alone its ineffectiveness), the Church adopted a more ambiguous stance in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

A decade later in 2016, the Church was less ambivalent and began collaborating with suicide prevention and LGBTQ+ organizations, calling for an end to "any therapy that subjects an individual to abusive practices." This contributed to the eventual passing of legislation in January of 2020 banning licensed mental health therapists in Utah from practicing any form of conversion therapy on minors.

But current rhetoric from LDS leaders maintains the viewpoint that homosexuality is a pathology, an affliction and a potential sin (if "acted upon"). Within this framework, same-sex relationships are still deemed as less valid in God's eyes than heterosexual relationships and unfit for the celestial kingdom (the highest degree of heaven in LDS theology). Thus, it is still assumed and sometimes said directly that people with same-sex desire will be "cured" or "fixed" by God in the next life.

This belief explains why so many LDS members continue to speak of homosexuality as a temporary affliction, a trying temptation and an unfortunate condition that will one day be lifted from the individual who "struggles" with it. While the Church may officially condemn conversion therapy on earth, many members and leaders continue to imply (and sometimes state explicitly) that it takes place in heaven.

So why did the Church officially distance itself from converstion therapy in recent years, while maintaining a theological framework that involves converting people from gay to straight in heaven? Perhaps it is more about public relations, as it would be nearly impossible in today's culture for the Church to maintain an explicitly affirming stance of conversion therapy.

For the emotional, physical and spiritual well-being of sexual minority church members, LDS leaders must create an actual theological space for the existence and validation of lesbian and gay individuals, one in which heavenly glory does not hinge upon one's sexual identity and romantic relationships.

KEITH BURNS

Mount Vernon, NY

