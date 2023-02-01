Feedback from January 26 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Let the Games Begin

I am the first to admit that I do not understand modern Olympic intricacies. Mine is an idle concern living in the Salt Lake Valley, which appears to be the object within the Olympics' gravitational pull—similar to that of a cosmic black hole.

By casual observation, there appears to be some malaise surrounding the 2030 Olympics—like the childhood indoor recess game of hot potato. The first three potential bidding parties were revealed during the 135th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session at the SwissTech Convention Centre in Lausanne, Switzerland. They were Salt Lake City of the United States, Sapporo of Japan and a joint bid from the Spanish cities of Barcelona and Zaragoza in the Pyrenees region. Later, Vancouver, Canada, made a preliminary bid submission in February 2021.

By January of 2023, Japan was in and now is out. Spain was in and now is out. Vancouver was in and now is out. It is starting to feel like the wonderful Agatha Christie play "And Then There Were None." Yes, it is a little eerie or, in Scooby-Doo language, "spooky".

If I were a supervisor and retained only one out of four of my employees—or in this case countries—my job would be in hot water. Fortunately, IOC members are recruited and elected, not hired.

The current condition of the water may suggest why the decision on the 2030 Winter Olympics host city has been delayed, most likely to 2024, to allow the IOC more time to carefully plan the future of the Winter Olympics. Officially, one reason is to consider climate change and sustainability of future host cities.

Most Utahans want the Olympics to come again—and why not? A recent poll showed that 79% of Utahns approve of the Olympics returning to the state. Many retain fond memories of welcoming the world and volunteering during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

I have friends and neighbors who spent countless hours shuttling, interpreting, guiding, issuing IDs and checking tickets. They just like to volunteer and help. According to Wallet Hub, Utah has the highest volunteer rate in the nation. It's just what we do.

These Olympic volunteers served because they liked it. My sole, vain and shallow reason would have been to get the really cool volunteer ski jacket. Incidentally, I am still waiting to inherit one of these from any kind person on my street.

Please put Utahns down as almost "all in" for any and all Olympics. The year 2030 does appear to be the one that other candidates pulled out from, perhaps because they knew a meteorite will hit and demolish most of the planet in 2030 and, for some reason, Utahns were not privy to this information. But before the meteorite, please count me in for the cheap seats at the ski jump event in Park City. I will be the one wearing shorts with huge binoculars from the 1980s and the stocking cap with the multicolored pom-pom on top.

MICHAEL SHOEMAKER

Magna

"City State," Jan. 24 online

Mayor Erin Mendenhall should be ashamed of herself and her (mis)handling of the unsheltered crisis. The mayor has failed one of the most vulnerable populations in the state.

JHUFF012

Via Instagram

As much as I like Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, she hasn't done s—t. Then, with this ballpark issue? Bye.

jctrout72

Via Instagram

