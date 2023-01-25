Feedback from January 19 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Editor's note: City Weekly readers had a lot to say about the recently announced decision to move the Salt Lake Bees baseball team from Salt Lake City's Ballpark neighborhood to the Daybreak suburb in South Jordan. Here are some comments posted on social media.

I'm sure Daybreak will enjoy all the extra traffic that will come with the Salt Lake Bees move.

It is so easy to take transit to the Ballpark neighborhood. Why is the Larry H. Miller Company moving the team? Are they going to build a Sounders stadium like in Seattle, Washington?

I'm not surprised with all the frequency of crimes and houses that are mysteriously burning up in that neighborhood. Time to put a homeless shelter there—something useful.

Such a pointless waste of money having to build a whole new ballpark.

Boooooooooo

Let's take a beloved team and move them from an extremely accessible location in the middle of the city to a far-flung community on the edge of the valley with zero culture and crappy public transit? Nice.

They done gentrified our baseball.

Will this area be completely converted to a crime sanctuary now?

So disappointing. A favorite venue with a view.

It is a beautiful field. I will miss this venue. I can hear the crowd roar from my place of work. This is a tough one for us in the Ballpark community.

I bet we can get five or six vape/tattoo parlors crammed into that space once it's demolished.

This kinda sucks. This park is fun because of the ability to be so close to downtown. Sad day.

Not well thought out. Bad decision.

They must have needed the corner for another crappy apartment building. So sad how all the charm and history of our city is being erased. Sorry Bees! I'll miss you.

Great location for some five-story apartments and a drug testing lab. Super close to Adult Probation and Parole.

This sucks.

So dumb. Who wants to go to South Jordan? What is the cost?? What was the so-called danger? I could keep going—terrible decision!

Whelp—this is some bullshit.

