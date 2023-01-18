 Feedback from January 12 and Beyond | Letters | Salt Lake City Weekly
January 18, 2023 News » Letters

Feedback from January 12 and Beyond 

The Business Model Worked
Dear John Saltas, In the 1980s, when you were staying in a basement in Midvale, you told me that you wanted to start a newspaper. You said it would be published weekly and would be free to the public, and I thought: What a terrible business model.

Now, in 2023, with most of the papers in the country out of business or on life support, your newspaper is still going strong. I can't wait to pick up the next edition. You are to be congratulated on a job well done.
GARY HATFIELD
West Jordan

"Future Tense," Jan. 12 News Feature
It's not helpful to conflate climate change with urban air pollution.
CLAIR ELLIS
Via Facebook

I can smell the body odor of the climate activists through my phone.
BRADY BIGLER
Via Facebook

The irony is that climate change is one of the root causes of immigration and border issues, and is likely to become more so as the effects ramp up.

Humans, throughout our history, have always been on the move to wherever survival is best accomplished. It's only in relatively recent history that we created these made-up lines we call borders and then have forced people to stand behind these imaginary lines, even when their lives are on the line.

It will be interesting to see how they justify their own immigration should the tables be turned in their lifetime. We might all be desperate to find a better place to survive at some point as we remake the earth into a place less hospitable for humans.
JENNIFERKSLC
Via Instagram

"Grande Slam," Jan. 12 News Feature
#RideTheHomelessRails
CURTIS_STRANGE
Via Instagram

Pleading the Fifth
Our Constitution's Fifth Amendment protection,
Against self-incrimination is a deflection.
Our legal system is being misused,
And the democratic search for truth abused.

We all have the right not to self-incriminate,
But if not guilty, why honesty procrastinate?
"Pleading the Fifth" and "I do not recall,"
For the desperate and arrogant their sad caterwaul.

"Situational amnesia" with lawyers' consent,
A justice travesty for democracy's descent.
"The mob takes the Fifth," the infamous did claim,
But then with cohort insurrectionists did the same!

The Fifth has a righteous democratic intent,
To protect the innocence but not the malcontent.
GEORGE KIBILDIS
Sparta, New Jersey

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!

