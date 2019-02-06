Feedback from Jan. 24 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Cover package, Jan. 24, "What's in Our Legislation?"

Just read the piece. It definitely ain't half bad. It's a perfect union between art and content. Love it!

Betty Barkas Hood

Via Twitter

Why did you dicks let Mitt Romney get elected?

Kerry Knowles

Via Facebook

Cover package, Jan. 24, "Climate Confrontations"

It's all dependent on whether the people of Utah say they want clean air. If they say they do, then no, this will not be the year. With the Legislature, it's necessary to use reverse psychology and/or a pile of cash.

Regie Thompson

Via Facebook

It would be interesting to see if we could better synchronize the traffic lights across the valley so we don't spend as much time sitting at lights as we do driving. I bet it would cut trip times in half.

Joe Schmidt

Via Facebook

I've seen SLPD cars sit in parking lots, engines running, for literally hours!

Clinton Reid

Via Facebook

Social media post, Jan. 24, Ready for some #utleg bingo?

I think we are headed for blackout.

Kestin Page

Via Twitter

If this is a drinking game, you might want to put an alcohol poisoning warning.

Katie Matheson

Via Twitter

OMG, I laughed so hard!

Jodi Wilson

Via Facebook

Opinion, Jan. 24, "Clear and Present Danger"

Now in the News ... oral farting? Better know as burping ... and here's some more waste worthy ink to paper! Are you concerned about burping? I'm not.

David Mellen

Via Facebook

Wow, just wow. More nails for [Trump's] coffin.

Diane Armstrong

Via Facebook

Hits & Misses, Jan. 24, "Drained"

I don't know enough yet to speak on the water issue. But I do know for a fact many states are steering away from coal. It's not a clean energy source nor is it a renewable source of energy. Water (hydro), wind and solar are the best renewable resources. Utah really needs to catch up with most of the rest of the country. Time to enter the 21st century before its over. Smh.

Diane Armstrong

Via Facebook

Dine, Jan. 24, "Mojarra Madness"

Right by the fairgrounds, didn't know about it till now.

Geno Lopez

Via Facebook

No thanks.

@juliustiplidus

Via Instagram

Yuck!

Mannie Lugo

Via Facebook

