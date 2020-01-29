Feedback from Jan. 16 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Cover story, Jan. 16, "ERA Yes"

Not surprised by Utah mucking it up!

Catherine Matthews

Via Facebook

Women weren't given the right to vote. We fought hard and died for it. Remember that in November.

Albert Garcia

Via Facebook

Opinion, Jan. 16, "Seeing Red"

OK, then have the government make your tampons. You are not entitled to the labor of another.

Neil Tjay

Via Facebook

Online news post, Jan. 17, "The Great Condom Conundrum"

The whole thing just makes me mad. The campaign is clever and inventive. This decision by the governor's office so very, very late in the game is just a ridiculous waste of funds. It's done, suck it up cupcakes, learn a lesson about communication next time, and let the condoms lay where they may.

Philina McNeil

Via Facebook

God damn it! I want some of these so bad.

@jonestownc

Via Twitter

It's insane and these [condoms] are amazing! I don't even need them, but I want them and want to frame them. That makes them hella effective.

@chloe_vondyke

Via Instagram

Wait, the governor doesn't approve of sexual innuendo being used in an ad promoting condoms? He does know what they're used for, right?

Julie Lee

Via Facebook

This was a clever way to deal with a very real problem. Gary Herbert and a great many other Utahns need to grow up.

Jim Bunnell

Via Facebook

What's grosser than a used condom? Lots of unused ones in a landfill.

Kristen Murphy

Via Facebook

Maybe there could be a pop-up clandestine online auction to sell off the "shocking" condoms and recoup some money for a good cause. Oh my hell!

Kari Taylor Schreck

Via Facebook

I thought they were pretty clever ... also, directed at those who would use them in a memorable, non-judgmental way. No sex without guilt in Utah, I guess.

Carol Hansen

Via Facebook

The governor wants everyone to live by his rules and mindset. Can't wait till we elect a governor who is progressive.

Debra Vasquez

Via Facebook

Like Prop 2, you get it his way!

@gordan_801

Via Instagram

No surprise the same man who declared porn a public health crisis pulled the plug on this program.

Tyler Johnson

Via Facebook

This whole campaign is amazing and I support it 100%! Let's protect our teens from sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancy since it's been proven that abstinence only doesn't work!

Whitney Brinton

Via Facebook

Probably got a call from Gayle Ruzicka.

Rob Stone

Via Facebook

I'm just over here absolutely outraged that good people are doing the work to help educate people about preventing sexually transmitted disease. And, gasp, unplanned pregnancy. I mean, the nerve.

Jodi Nelson

Via Facebook

