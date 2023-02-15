Feedback from February 9 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Mike Lee's America," Feb. 9 Private Eye

Another classic Private Eye. I hope to hear John Saltas's thoughts on the declining decorum within the U.S. Congress regarding the State of the Union address, which I think should be suspended until Americans regain some sort of civility. We really now resemble a Third World country.

ED PARTRIDGE

West Haven

Y'all be careful, 'cause Mike will propose a bill to ban City Weekly just like TikTok. And we will no longer have the smart and eloquent dose of great humor as a side dish to our daily routines.

JANA_HERZOG_



I want to thank John Saltas for the article. I read it on RawStory.com, and it was brilliant. Thank you so much for taking Mike Lee (hard to call him a senator) to task for his asinine remarks and his quisling attitude. Keep it up!

LIZ SHARER

Nashville, Tennesee

Thanks for your prescient remarks regarding Utah's stalwart defender, Mr. Lee. It's quite obvious why your fellow residents/voters chose to re-elect their favorite conswervative.

MICHAEL SCARPELLI

Phoenix, Arizona

I loved you calling out Mike Lee. He's a liar, a racist and a hypocrite just like Trump. Keep up the good work

TRACY HARVARD

Lake Forest, California

I love Mike Lee's faux outrage about social security and Medicare, too. What a gem.

GASHOBIN



This piece brought me great joy.

SNAPHAPPYSPENCE



You guys are propagandist hacks.

GETONMYWAVE



Why all the hate for Mike Lee? He is a great senator!

ERINMCKENNON



I pick pieces of Mike Lee off my lawn after I let my dog out in the mornings.

ROLLRSK8ERJOE



Lee is a closet liberal, but the balloon should have never been over the United States. He, Biden and Salt Lake City Weekly have the weak United States they wanted.

MARIAFERLAND



"Top 10 Reasons to Live in Utah," Feb. 9 Smart Bomb

Nailed it! The Theocratic Republic of Deseret's Legislature is such an embarrassment! I would add: Being able to order a gun by mail, but not a bottle of wine.

ADOLFO BV



No. 1: The unrelenting stream of self-righteous complaints from Subaru-driving, secular liberals.

TOM GROVER



Equal rights for women to be accused, abused, underpaid and guilty in a court of law.

MICHAEL JAMES STONE



Churches about every other block.

CINDY MARSH



Men have more rights than women. Cis, straight, white men are gods and control the bodies of literally everyone else.

LIZABETHVERSE



The state that most encourages breeding, yet pays the least per-student on education!

NIKOLALALA_SLC



