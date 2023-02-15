 Feedback from February 9 and Beyond | Letters | Salt Lake City Weekly
February 15, 2023 News » Letters

Feedback from February 9 and Beyond 

By
click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

"Mike Lee's America," Feb. 9 Private Eye
Another classic Private Eye. I hope to hear John Saltas's thoughts on the declining decorum within the U.S. Congress regarding the State of the Union address, which I think should be suspended until Americans regain some sort of civility. We really now resemble a Third World country.
ED PARTRIDGE
West Haven

Y'all be careful, 'cause Mike will propose a bill to ban City Weekly just like TikTok. And we will no longer have the smart and eloquent dose of great humor as a side dish to our daily routines.
JANA_HERZOG_
Via Instagram

I want to thank John Saltas for the article. I read it on RawStory.com, and it was brilliant. Thank you so much for taking Mike Lee (hard to call him a senator) to task for his asinine remarks and his quisling attitude. Keep it up!
LIZ SHARER
Nashville, Tennesee

Thanks for your prescient remarks regarding Utah's stalwart defender, Mr. Lee. It's quite obvious why your fellow residents/voters chose to re-elect their favorite conswervative.
MICHAEL SCARPELLI
Phoenix, Arizona

I loved you calling out Mike Lee. He's a liar, a racist and a hypocrite just like Trump. Keep up the good work
TRACY HARVARD
Lake Forest, California

I love Mike Lee's faux outrage about social security and Medicare, too. What a gem.
GASHOBIN
Via Instagram

This piece brought me great joy.
SNAPHAPPYSPENCE
Via Instagram

You guys are propagandist hacks.
GETONMYWAVE
Via Instagram

Why all the hate for Mike Lee? He is a great senator!
ERINMCKENNON
Via Instagram

I pick pieces of Mike Lee off my lawn after I let my dog out in the mornings.
ROLLRSK8ERJOE
Via Instagram

Lee is a closet liberal, but the balloon should have never been over the United States. He, Biden and Salt Lake City Weekly have the weak United States they wanted.
MARIAFERLAND
Via Instagram

"Top 10 Reasons to Live in Utah," Feb. 9 Smart Bomb
Nailed it! The Theocratic Republic of Deseret's Legislature is such an embarrassment! I would add: Being able to order a gun by mail, but not a bottle of wine.
ADOLFO BV
Via Facebook

No. 1: The unrelenting stream of self-righteous complaints from Subaru-driving, secular liberals.
TOM GROVER
Via Facebook

Equal rights for women to be accused, abused, underpaid and guilty in a court of law.
MICHAEL JAMES STONE
Via Facebook

Churches about every other block.
CINDY MARSH
Via Facebook

Men have more rights than women. Cis, straight, white men are gods and control the bodies of literally everyone else.
LIZABETHVERSE
Via Instagram

The state that most encourages breeding, yet pays the least per-student on education!
NIKOLALALA_SLC
Via Instagram

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!

