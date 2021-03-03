Feedback from February 25 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Happy Endings" Feb. 25 Conte de Fee dining review by Alex Springer

So honored to be mentioned in City Weekly! Thank you!

@contedefeecakes

Via Instagram

"Making the Grade" Feb. 25 cover story by Benjamin Wood

Great article, Ben. I remember another "kumbaya" moment when we passed the Teacher Evaluations Law with then-Sen. Aaron Osmond. Let's hope this moment lasts a bit longer. We will see.

@SharonGF_NBCT

Via Twitter

Republican AG "War Games"

In case you missed it, as part of a report by a Missouri organization called "Take Back Missouri," new emails released via a public-records request uncovered planning meetings by the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), its policy arm the Rule of Law Defense Fund (RLDF) and Republican Attorneys General to attack our country's democratic institutions.

According to reporting by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, there was a two-day summit in Atlanta, Georgia, at the end of September ahead of the 2020 election. The meeting, which occurred in person, consisted of more than 30 senior staff members from Republican Attorneys General office from across the country, 12 senior staffers attending virtually and high-ranking staff from RAGA. It was described by former RAGA executive director as, "War Games."

In the first email to Republican AGs on September 24, RAGA's then-executive director described the summit as, "War Games—32 AG Staff Members are huddled in Atlanta for a series of conversations planning for what could come if we lose the White House."

In the second email to Republican AGs on Sept. 25—which noted an increase in attendance—RAGA's then executive director wrote, "Thank you to the 30+ AG staff members who came the Atlanta and the other 12 who participated virtually. It was a fast paced, productive series of war games, which hopefully will not have to be utilized in November."

This new information comes as Republican Attorneys General continue to deny that they, their senior staff or RAGA staff knew about the sponsorship of—and robocalls to promote—the Jan. 6th "rally," that resulted in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and lives lost. In fact, once again, RAGA and RLDF refused to answer questions when pressed by reporters.

What is becoming clear, though, is the Republican AGs defense of not knowing what RLDF/RAGA was up to regarding the attacks on the election—including the Jan. 6th rally turned deadly insurrection—is crumbling.

With more than 30 state Attorneys General races on the ballot in 2022, voters deserve to know the role their state's Republican Attorney General played in attacking our democracy and undermining a free and fair election, including support of the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6th.

For a timeline on RAGA and Republican AGs' involvement in the Jan. 6th rally-turned-deadly insurrection, visit: http://bit.ly/3b5lzLe

Brandon Richards

Democratic Attorneys General Association

Washington, D.C.