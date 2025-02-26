Feedback from February 20 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

An Unworthy Man

Donald Trump is wrecking the nation's economy. He's turned his back on wartorn Ukraine, has put an egotist in charge and declared himself king.

Do any of our Utah reps in Washington see any problems here? Do any Mormon leaders have any concerns, since a majority of Mormons have voted for Trump three times? Is the Utah governor still in rapture over Trump?

I'm always curious as to how good and decent, temple-worthy Mormons could support a man who shares none of their supposed values.

TED OTTINGER

Taylorsville

"Political Paydays,"

Feb. 20 Cover Story

I wanted to thank City Weekly and the Utah Investigative Journalism Project for bringing attention to the Legislature's "dash for cash" through their campaign slush funds.

In Rep. Jill Koford's failed 2022 run for House District 10—just over $138,000 raised—her final expense entry was a Black Friday purchase of $398 at Minky Couture.

Additionally, it's funny that all those Montana-plated vehicles disappeared from her driveway just after she filed for her 2024 run. The fact that House Speaker Mike Schultz paid $120,000 in dark money for a negative postcard campaign against Koford's opponent was icing on the cake.

I hope that you will continue to shine the light on this kitchen of cockroaches the State Legislature has become.Thanks again for all you do.

KERRY WAYNE

Ogden

"Credit Unions,"

Feb. 20 Small Lake City

HB267 was passed and signed into law by Gov. Spencer Cox. It strips all public unions in Utah of the right to collectively bargain.

The unions are at a disadvantage. Utah is a right to work state.

The 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Janus case states that public union members can opt out of paying union dues at any time—the union still has to represent you.

The agenda of the union-busters is to go back to the days when the boss could fire you at their whim—low pay and unfair treatment; no more blue collar, middle, working class. The wealthy have all the money, power and control. The rest of us have nothing.

MIKE RIORDAN

Salt Lake City

Collective bargaining in the public sector is a non-starter, because there is nobody representing the interests of the taxpayer funding these increases. It's economic suicide for the city, county or state involved.

Look at Illinois or California, bankruptcies waiting to happen.

But I get that you're a bit brainwashed into absolute liberalism. I have no problem with unions in the private sector (though I will never invest in a company with union labor).

But if you want to live in a city with efficient government—which luckily we have right now in Utah—then you simply can't have government unions. People are free to work elsewhere if they don't like the wages, it's called a free market economy.

JAMES GEISTER

Salt Lake City

