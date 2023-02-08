Feedback from February 2 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

A View to a Kill

The women at the table of the daytime TV talk show The View recently discussed the police beating and death of Tyre Nichols. Their show reminded me of the kind of discussion that must have happened in 1980, when women got together to start Mothers Against Drunk Drivers.

Mothers then did not just get mad, they got busy. Young people were being killed by repeat DUI offenders, just like young citizens today are being killed by police officers with a license to kill whoever displeases them.

MADD went to work lowering the legal blood alcohol level for drunk driving, raising penalties and enacting many other educational and action measures.

I hope the women of The View and others like them get busy today. And I hope a few white men will take some time to grow a social conscience and join with them, too.

Women once again—from the time of the underground railroad, the anti-saloon league, women's suffrage, children's work and welfare campaigns and civil rights—are true leaders of humanity in American society. White men generally have busied themselves in their spare time watching football in a beer stupor, and occasionally rising to attend funerals.

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

"A Safe Space," Feb. 2 Cover Story

So cool to see City Weekly featuring stories like these.

AYJABOUNOUS

Via Instagram

"Mother Knows Best ..." Feb. 2 Opinion Column

Republicans and conservatives have no empathy and don't care about the planet or its denizens. Such evil shouldn't be allowed to serve in our government.

JAKES TOUT13

Via Instagram

Excellent legislation. 10/10 would support.

JBENJAMINTX

Via Instagram

"Red (Blue, White and Yellow) Flags," Jan. 30 Online News

It's extremely lame that lawmakers changed the 8-pointed star to a 5-point on the new state flag. I went from being excited about the design to being disappointed with our state government again.

NICDESEEL

Via Instagram

I'm so pissed they would change the 8-point star. Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, claims a Native American constituent told him it looked like an asterisk. I'd love to know if that constituent actually exists and why one person's opinion gives them the right to remove the representation of eight tribes. His revamped bill changes the language, saying instead that the "snowy mountains" represent the indigenous people of Utah.

J.SPENCERTON

Via Instagram

The 8-point star was representing the native tribes of Utah. Now it's (even more than it was before) just some Americana shit.

CAMILLEKNAPHUS

Via Instagram

Give the Utah Senate a job. This wasn't needed. Use my tax dollars for something useful.

JANEYUTAH

Via Instagram

