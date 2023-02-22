Feedback from February 16 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Workspace Utah," Feb. 16 Private Eye

Ultra ironic for Gov. Spencer Cox—a white, Latter-day Saint man—to tell people not to migrate.

QUINNQUEASY

Fortunately Utah gets better-quality Cali-refugees—Mormons and moderates. Colorado and Oregon get the crazies. Don't Californicate my Utah.

TROYRUSHTON.UT

There are also remote workers leaving Utah for states with more progressive policies. I personally know six people who moved to the East Coast in the past year, including myself.

MOOSECONGDON

It's not just Californians who are moving here. Of the out-of-staters I know, not a single one is from California. A lot of folks are from Texas, Missouri, Ohio, etc.

AJ_1994_04

Someone sounds scared that the GOP's gerrymandering and Electoral College scams aren't gonna help him for very much longer.

NICKITZA

For a minute, I thought Cox was going to be like a decent governor because of his earlier lessons he learned from the LGBTQ kids he hated. But apparently after his own bosses—the Legislature—slapped him for siding with trans kids last year, he's back to being a Republican dipshit like all the rest in the state; oh, and another puppet for the Mormons.

ROBERTSGORDON01

Since Salt Lake's mayor gouged us on property tax for 2023, maybe I will sell my home to one of the hedge funds that text every week. There is no city skyline left, there's shit on the streets and the library resembles the Thunderdome.

CURTIS_STRANGE

"Traffic Jam," Feb. 13 Online News

If Utah is fighting so hard to save the ball of cells they call life, then pregnant women should have the right to carpool for free—just sayin'.

WILDHONEYAPIARIES

This is a stupid concept and conversation for so many reasons, but I'm curious as to how this would be regulated.

Do I need to take a pregnancy test in front of an officer? What if I look a little pregnant, but I'm not? What if I'm barely pregnant and not showing? What if I'm a woman, and I straight up lie? What if a man gets pulled over and claims to be transgender, who may look manly but is in fact pregnant? Does that person have to take a test or show their genitals?

Also, I like the juxtaposition of this with the whole "When does life begin?" conversation. But in all fairness, we can and should have different laws for abortion regulations and traffic regulations.

VERBALLYUNRESTRAINED

Utah believes that the fetus is another life but won't count it as a vehicle passenger? Make it make sense.

SAYKAE

