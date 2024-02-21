Feedback from February 15 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Resign, Cline

Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline's reported actions of bullying a high school student are deeply troubling and unequivocally condemned by the Salt Lake City Council.

As public officials, it is our duty to prioritize the safety and well-being of all individuals, particularly vulnerable youth who are entrusted to our care.

Discrimination and harassment have no place in our society, and such reprehensible behavior undermines the very foundation of our values. For these reasons, we call on Natalie Cline to resign from her position on the Utah State Board of Education.

We remain committed to nurturing a safe and inclusive environment for all and strive to protect and empower our future leaders.

SALT LAKE CITY COUNCIL

Salt Lake City

Dictator's Club

MAGA's candidate for U.S. president is good buddies with Russian President Vladimir Putin—who exiles, disqualifies or kills political opponents like Alexei Navalny. That should tell us something about Donald Trump and his personal political methods and goals.

Many of the former president's cronies in Congress don't want to help Ukraine fight Putin in that part of the world because those two buddies are so tight.

Wow, the Republican Party has fallen pretty darn far from its stridently anti-communist days, hasn't it?

Here's the reason why: Authoritarian rulers don't care whether their fellow national rulers are liberal or conservative, religious or anti-religious. The bond that holds them together is that they all wield absolute power in their respective political realms.

No one else knows how much fun that is for the person in charge except others in the same boat.

Authoritarians comprise a very special fraternity today, just like the kings and queens of Europe during the Middle Ages. Those folks intermarried with each other's families and supported one another no matter how tyrannically some ruled their countries.

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY Woods Cross

"When I'm 64," Feb. 15 Private Eye

Age, ability and integrity of both [Donald Trump and Joe Biden] are extremely problematic. That one is somewhat more problematic than the other is really not the issue, either.

The lack of choice through our political system in these critical times is catastrophic. Neither Biden nor Trump are good for the country and the planet.

Why, in a nation of over 350 million, are these the only two choices?

JENNIFERKSLC

Via Instagram

Both need to relax in a retirement home playing Bingo—not making decisions for the world.

ROADTRIPROHAN

Via Instagram

The problem with age is capability, and it goes both ways.

For example, the youth who wrote this is as confused as their favorite uncle providing them cake.

MARIAFERLAND

Via Instagram

