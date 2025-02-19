Feedback from February 13 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Veterans Memorial

I am writing to provide some information about the construction of a new memorial in the Beehive State that is being designed to honor a unique group of veterans. Americans have a long history of building memorials to honor the sacrifice of service members who died fighting to preserve our way of life. In addition to paying tribute to military personnel of past conflicts, memorials serve as tangible reminders of the tremendous cost of war in human and material resources. Memorials also help promote healing by providing comfort to family members, friends, and comrades-in-arms who survived a conflict.

Utah's new veterans memorial will be constructed in Davis County and will fill a void in veteran recognition by honoring Vietnam veterans who have died from exposure to Agent Orange. To learn more about the new memorial, please visit agentorangeheroes.org. Additionally, the Facebook page of the Utah Agent Orange Veterans Foundation contains information about the memorial and veterans it will honor.

NELSON THIBAULT

Salt Lake City

American Decline

America is a big lie. There is nothing about our 21st century story that is reminiscent of the authentic America of the previous 225 years.

America once was a nation ruled by honest law, decided by the people. Now, autocratic force and disinformation rule the day.

The nation is no longer trustworthy in foreign affairs, and its domestic institutions are in a steep state of decline. Corporations have never heard of corporate responsibility; schools and media have become propaganda venues rather than educational agencies; entertainment pushes the limits of behavioral sanity; political parties and legislatures are wedded to self-destructive partisanship rather than negotiated compromise; and churches have become hotspots for sexual predation and financial misconduct.

Our problem is simple human treachery. America's leaders are not faithful to good, but increasingly to evil.

The ultimate power in America has always been an educated electorate, which no longer exists. The vacuum the people have left behind on their pathway into chaos is being filled by criminal, pretty-boy and pretty-girl politicians, rogue philosophers, corporate billionaires, white power organizers, anti-law judiciaries and Congressional hooligans.

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

"Penny for your Thoughts,"

Feb. 12 Online

We didn't vote for this [county sales tax increase]. We were very explicit last November that we didn't want to expand an already bloated police budget for more "public safety" and jail beds.

TINA EXCOBAR-TAFT

Via Facebook

I hope UTA can get more funding for buses up the canyons. Locals are tired of all the congestion.

GINGERDANGLE

Via Instagram

Should have put in a subway system back in 2002. That was the time to do it, before all the growth. Now we're screwed!

MIGHTY1JP

Via Instagram

