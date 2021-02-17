 Feedback from February 11 and Beyond | Letters | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

February 17, 2021 News » Letters

Feedback from February 11 and Beyond 

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

The Scoundrel's Last Refuge
Read Katharine Biele's Jan. 21 "Women's Choice Under Siege" opinion column. She's right on.

It's amazing to me how our Republican friends have no problem or trouble in trying to restrict women's constitutional rights granted by Roe v Wade but raise holy hell and the patriotic last refuge when anyone talks about gun restrictions, limiting money as free speech in campaign contributions, or being asked to wear a mask for health reasons among other issues.

Scoundrels they are.
JH Thompson
Ogden

"Thai Rollers," Alex Springer's Feb. 4 dining review
The best part about ChaiYo Thai Togo is how good they are at to-go orders! Packaged to perfection every time. The food is yummy, too.
@infinityphotorob
Via Instagram

Oh, baby! I will go next week. Thanks for letting me know about this place.
@jctrout72
Via Instagram

"Mulligan Mike," John Saltas' Feb. 11 Private Eye column
[Senator Mike] Lee is an embarrassment. What's even more embarrassing is that he keeps winning reelection.
@liminal_guti
Via Instagram

He must be looking down at his CTR ring and taking it far too literally.
@valentineontheline
Via Instagram

Love the Princess Bride reference! Mike Lee ... not so much.
Alicia Geesman-Pritchard
Via Facebook

Mike Lee is a strict constitutionalist, just like Christians are strict interpreters of the Bible ... until they are confronted with parts they don't like.
Charles Palmer
Via Facebook

We are talking about the man who ran on a platform on "fiscal responsibility," but his campaign slogan was "I'm opposed to paying back the debt we owe!"
Felipe Navarro
Via Facebook

The people of Utah consistently pick their own worst embarrassment. Then they vote him into office, so he can embarrass them before the entire world.
Mike Schmauch
Via Facebook

"Let's Play" Christopher Smart's Feb. 11 Smart Bomb column
This is a rollicking read!
Cathy McKitrick @catmck
Via Twitter

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

  |  

More Letters »

More by City Weekly Readers

Latest in Letters

Readers also liked…

Promotions
···

© 2021 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation