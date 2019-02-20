Feedback from Feb. 7 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Cover story, Feb. 7, "Full Tilt"

I think that's wonderful. It's a fun game that challenges your coordination. I wish more pinball machines were put in more restaurants and shopping malls.

Robert Lay

Via Facebook

Yeah!

Adam Virostko

Via Instagram

Dine, Feb. 7, "Chillin' With Millie's"

Alex ... you are spot on with your article. Millie's is by far the greatest in quality and consistency with all items on the menu! Been to many a "fast food" joint ... Millie's is the only joint I go to now. They never disappoint and your article hasn't either.

Susan Pepper

Via CW comments

Classic!

Sam Scholes

Via Facebook

Now I want a burger.

Nick Fox

Via Facebook

Such a great family-owned burger joint!

Lise Madsen

Via Instagram

We having been going here since we were kids! I'll have three burgers and a fry, please!

Kelly Prass Neumann

Via Facebook

Damn, I haven't been there forever! My lifestyle needs to change.

@oloc_ya_know

Via Twitter

Millie's Burgers in Sugar House serves delicious food and marvelous ice cream.

Robert Lay

Via Facebook

Love Millie's!

Heather Johnson

Via Instagram

Online News Post, Feb. 8, "Thoughts and Prayers: Church takes on State Capitol as House passes Prop 3 overwrite bill"

Why expand medicaid when you can dupe 10 million suckers into giving you 10 percent of their income and choose who lives or dies on Kickstarter? It's truly the Lord's way.

Peter Muscarello

Via Facebook

Their prayers weren't from the right brand of ecclesiastical leader for most of our legislators to care.

Casey Nelson

Via Facebook

They are concerned only with growing their own bank accounts with the help of lobbyists and special-interest money. They have the mindsets they are working for themselves and not us, the voters.

Debra Vasquez

Via Facebook

Assholes.

Deanna Bishoff Garcia

Via Facebook

Serious question here. Where would the money have come from to fund Prop 3? Nothing in life comes free.

Jerry Jensen

Via Facebook

Sales tax was going to go up.

Elizabeth Henline

Via Facebook

And it wasn't enough to cover the costs. The state would have been in a huge deficit inside of three years because of the bill as written.

Jerry Jensen

Via Facebook

Serious question here: Where does the money to pay for all the emergency bills from people who don't have insurance come from?

Either we're going to spend money so sick people can receive care or we're going to sentence those people to death for being poor. We might as well plan to spend the money rather than feigning surprise when it happens.

Dustin Clark

Via Facebook

Just like Prop 2, Utah wants you to know your vote does not matter.

Toby Nelson

Via Facebook

Accessible Housing

The 600 Lofts apartments in downtown SLC are advertised as vacant and affordable. They're approximately $750 per month, utilities included, for a one-bed unit. Herein lies the rub, however: To qualify, your income must be twice the amount of your rent, meaning you must earn $1,500 monthly to be considered. By definition alone then, fixed incomes need not apply.

Green Grove in Pleasant Grove offers one-bed, $1,000/month units and requires three times gross monthly income. Making less than $15 per hour? Don't bother. This is now the new rule, not the exception, of property developers and management teams in Utah.

Once the role of income-restricted apartments was used to ensure units would be available for low-income tenants, income requirements have now become a new way to game the system as affordable housing is becoming a bipartisan issue even in a pro-landlord conservative state.

Even if a $12/hour worker qualified for these type of units (which is nearly all), they would still be spending more than 50 percent of their wages on housing alone, leaving little in the way of child care, food, transportation, healthcare, savings and that tiny thing called fun. It's imperative that state, county, and city governments recognize that housing is a nuanced concept.

Affordability is obviously crucial. However, if these units are built (especially using subsidized taxpayer dollars) and not accessible to low-income or working-class tenants, then who are we really building them for, and what was the point?

Ryan J. Parker

Client advocate, The Road Home

On Orrin Hatch's

Self-monument

Anyone who authorizes the use of taxpayer resources to fund Orrin Hatch's obscene monument to himself should be tarred and feathered and run out of town.

Wayne L. Wickizer,

Uintah

We encourage you to join the conversation. Sound off across our social media channels as well as on cityweekly.net for a chance to be featured in this section.