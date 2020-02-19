Feedback from Feb. 6 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Cover story, Feb. 6, "Greatest Snow on Earth ... But For How Long?"

Thanks for this well-done article. Climate change can seem too big to tackle, but it's important to note that local actions add up. In 2019, about 20 Utah communities representing nearly 900,000 Utahns committed to go 100% renewable. This will help Rocky Mountain Power to accelerate their energy transition, retiring coal and bringing more renewable resources online. If we keep pushing, change will happen quicker and hope will shine brighter.

Noah Miterko

Via cityweekly.net

Hot in Here

We live on a rotating blue ball, perfect distance from the sun such that natural cycles developed to create life. I stand in awe of this astounding phenomenon! But this tender world we live in is hurting. These natural cycles have been rapidly thrown out of balance by the indiscriminate burning of fossil fuels and the destruction of carbon sinks like forests and wetlands. We are damaging our climate!

Utah's climate is warming at twice the rate of the global average. Heat waves are becoming more common. Snow is melting earlier in spring. Wildfires are more intense. Asthma is on the rise. We have already made conditions worse for the health of young people and are on our way to committing our grandchildren and the unborn to an uncertain future. Lancet Countdown director Nick Watts said, "The damage done in early childhood lasts a lifetime. Without immediate action from all countries, climate change will come to define the health of an entire generation."

We can't go back to former conditions. But with all the solutions available and our human ingenuity, we can live in balance with nature. Let's start with an honest price on carbon!

Karen Jackson,

Salt Lake City

Opinion, Feb. 6, "The Sin of Politely Deferred Indecision"

Romney had absolutely nothing to gain by speaking and voting that way. Except to be true to his principles, and his immortal soul, and oh, a little thing called the law. Sadly, those things don't matter anymore. Lawlessness will beget more lawlessness, and violence. The elite think they are so protected, they are not. "When in the course of human events ..."

Richard Lawrence

Via Facebook

I read a story about some Republicans who were scared not to vote for Trump's acquittal. This is America now ... we should just rename it new North Korea! I feel like people are going to turn up missing if they question him, he knows he's untouchable now and I am scared shitless about what it's going to become here.

Candace Ewell

Via Facebook

No, it should be determined by guilt. The GOP abandoned their oath.

Iris Nielsen

Via Facebook

It's going to be great watching your ass melt down after a 2020 Trump landslide.

Dean Halladay

Via Twitter

News, Feb. 6, "Shine On"

Ecamilla's SLC mayoral loss was a hard one, but the entire state wins keeping her as a Senator. Luz is a fantastic senator.

Annalee Foster

Via Twitter

Dine, Feb. 6, "Enjoying the Ride"

Can we just eat a nice meal without gimmicks? I lived in Europe and they serve lovely food in serene environments without a rush or difficult menus; you feel comfortable and the food is divine. Is this not possible in Salt Lake ... anywhere?

Shelley Newman

Thanks for the article. Much appreciated!

SLC Eatery

Via Facebook

Sound off across our social media channels as well as on cityweekly.net for a chance to be featured in this section.