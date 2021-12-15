Feedback from December 9 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Women Need Opportunities, Not Praise

Ever since its founding, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been exclusively governed by men—a phenomenon by no means exclusive to the LDS tradition. In its 1995 "Proclamation to the World," the church states that "fathers are to preside ... and are responsible to provide the necessities of life and protection for their families. Mothers are primarily responsible for the nurture of their children."

But despite obvious power differences, LDS women are often framed as "spiritual and moral giants" who have profound gifts and abilities. In contrast, LDS men are frequently portrayed as hard-headed, prideful, even stupid. Many church members can recall a general authority, bishop or stake president giving a talk in which he vehemently praises his wife while debasing himself. And it is often said that men need the priesthood to keep them in order, while women do not because of their natural proclivity for benevolence.

Sentiments like this hold in place structures that keep women out of church leadership. Ironically, the very attributes and abilities essential for priesthood leadership—love, discernment, sensitivity, kindness—are supposedly possessed in great measure by women, the very individuals barred from serving in those positions.

Sociologists Ryan Cragun, J.E. Sumerau and Emily Williams believe an important factor at play is what they call "soft influence tactics," or rhetoric from those in power that praises, compliments and comforts subordinated groups, while preserving existing power structures.

Women's roles and opportunities have seen modest improvement in recent years, but patriarchy still permeates every aspect of church government. However, as recipients of endless male praise, it is common for LDS women to internalize the idea that they are, in fact, treated fairly and equally. To mask such inequities, LDS men praise women as the "moral and spiritual fabric" of the family and the church, while simultaneously preserving their own power and influence.

A genuine step toward gender equality requires institutional adjustments that allow women the same leadership opportunities currently available to men. Such a shift would come with the notion that one's ability to lead and influence has no correlation with one's gender identity.

I call upon LDS leaders to replace their hollow adulation of women with actual opportunities, so that a more concerted and collective effort can prevail in challenging and overcoming LDS patriarchy.

KEITH BURNS

Mount Vernon, New York

"The Rail World," Dec. 2, Hits&Misses

It's ironic that both semi-trucks and the proposed Uinta Basin rail line received a frown. As noted, the Uinta Basin supplies the Salt Lake Valley with crude oil for refineries. And that crude is currently shipped by "carbon-spewing" trucks via Interstate 80—passing Heber, Park City, Parley's Canyon, Daniel's Canyon, Strawberry Reservoir, Jordanelle Reservoir and plenty of national forest.

Trains, while still carbon-spewing, are four times more efficient than trucks. Unless we radically change human behavior, there will be a demand for the refineries' gas and thus still a demand for the Uinta Basin crude. So long as there is that demand, it would be better to trade the carbon-spewing trucks for the somewhat less carbon-spewing rail line.

JEFF PARKER

Midway

