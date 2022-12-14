Feedback from December 8 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Walking the Walk," Dec. 8 Opinion

Thanks for the nice opinion piece, John Rasmuson! Trees are, perhaps, the best lasting legacy one can leave. Cheers to more walkable sidewalks in Salt Lake City.

MAYOR ERIN MENDENHALL

Salt Lake City

"One-Party Rule," Dec. 1 Private Eye

I look forward to Private Eye each issue and especially enjoyed the recent "One-Party Rule" editorial. We relocated one year ago from Vermont, convinced we could survive living in a red state because of a growing subculture. It's been interesting and amusing and disillusioning so far.

I initially wondered where your story of Bingham and its history was going, but it segued very smoothly to the point of partisan gerrymandering—as demonstrated in the recent elections for Salt Lake City's representation.

As always, I appreciate and applaud your voice that represents a most worthy local group of Democrats—though she be but little, she is fierce.

BECKY SOWARDS

Millcreek

There cannot be very many people who—like John Saltas—no longer have a geographical place to call "where I grew up." I don't disagree with anything Saltas wrote, including what a poor choice former Congressman Rob Bishop turned out to be for the Independent Redistricting Commission.

Nonetheless, I think you'll appreciate my story. When I got my general election ballot—in the melting pot of Bountiful—there were 21 positions up for election, including the judicial retention ballot items. But only four of those races included more than one candidate. The rest were all unopposed Republicans.

Like Saltas, I remember being taught that the USSR was a terrible country because—being godless communists—while there were elections, there was only one choice on the ballot.

I maintain my GOP registration because the only real action in Davis County is the primary election, when it's usually a choice between a reasonable person and a screwball. The Republican Party doesn't have all that many "leaders" I'm interested in following. Democrats do not stand a chance in my county, and fewer and fewer bother to run.

DAVID IRVINE

Bountiful

John Saltas's story pretty much sums up my experience of living almost 70 years of life in the Salt Lake area. Sure glad I know someone who shares my disgust with the ever-present smirking, glad-handing creeps who have seemingly always run our state.

Like I always say, who needs the Taliban? We've got the Republican Party!

Thanks for being here, John.

CARL ANDREASEN

Taylorsville

Clarification

The "Fixer Uppers" cover feature in the Dec. 1 issue of City Weekly included commentary from David Amott, executive director of Preservation Utah. Amott's opinions on the now-demolished Utah/Pantages theater were included as that of a third-party observer and expert on historical architecture. He is not a spokesperson for the Save the Utah Theater nonprofit group, which tried to save and preserve the historic theater.

