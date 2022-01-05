 Feedback from December 30 and Beyond | Letters | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
January 05, 2022 News » Letters

Feedback from December 30 and Beyond 

click to enlarge news_soapbox1-1.png

"Utah by 5," Dec. 30 Private Eye
Tom Barberi reminded me early on not to be passive in Utah—to speak up and be strong and polite. RIP Tom. A Utah gem gone too soon.
CATHIE GALLEGOS
Via Facebook

Legend. One of a kind. Fun, honest and kind. I love Tom Barberi and his family. Huge loss.
MARY NICKLES
Via Facebook

He was the best. I loved hearing his predictions. Utah by 5!
KEN MORALES
Via Facebook

Tom Barberi gave us all so much! We're grateful, Tom, for the relief valve you provided us through your humor and common-sense perspective on local craziness (particularly the state Legislature). This entire community will always love you. Utah by 5!
ROCKY ANDERSON
Via Instagram

Oh no! My condolences to Gina Barberi and her family. Tom has been like an honorary member of my family since I've listened to Gina and X96 for decades. Sad news.
AMANDA LYNNE NELSON
Via Facebook

Truly a Utah legend. Yep, Utah by 5! Very sad to read this. I grew up listening to him every weekday morning. RIP, Tom.
JUDI WITTMAN-LARSEN
Via Facebook

Super Heroes
It has taken post-World War II America a long time to figure out that police, firefighters and the military are not the only heroes in our society.

It is true that country music singers, rappers, movie stars and billionaires have been getting more and more social traction in recent decades. Outstanding individual pay-it-forward-type citizens have stood out as well.

But once the pandemic broke out, America finally realized we had to lean on health-care workers and teachers—as well as factory, transportation and retail workers—more than ever before. And those workers stood up to the task amazingly well.

In our democracy, especially in its economically and socially declining phase, we should also consider the existence of other, largely unrecognized categories of heroes. In my mind, these include non-profit, public health, welfare and justice system officials (yes, even judges), small business owners and newspaper editors.

And if we are somehow able to think like actual free people, we can't overlook our own family ancestors, our churches, our elected officials and especially the founders of our nation.

Heroes are not defined by muscles, courage and money alone. They must also have knowledge, public spirit and exemplary lives.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about an issue of local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!

