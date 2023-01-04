Feedback from December 29 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Quiet-Quitting Twitter," Dec. 22 Opinion

Connor Boyack—president of the Libertas Institute—recently tweeted: "Question your experiences, question your opinions, question your beliefs. Questioning is the beginning of independent thinking, and independent thinking starts the process of creating something new."

Twitter is a great resource for diverse, thoughtful, timely information about our world: its news, leaders, interests and communities. I find Twitter works best when I create diverse lists for news, elected leaders, communities, interests and then read, then question, then make my own decisions based on multiple sources.

My problem with Twitter is that it feeds a dark human desire to make a statement, argue or attack. Add the ability for anonymity of trolls or bots, and it can be toxic.

I am guilty myself and apologize for some of the exchanges I have had with others, including with the opinion piece's writer [City Weekly news editor] Benjamin Wood about issues like Utah's public transit services.

Recently, I switched my Twitter settings to Protect My Tweets, which prevents anyone who doesn't follow me from seeing what I have to say. Essentially, I stepped off my soap box.

It's liberating, and now I simply read, like and retweet a few things for my 62 followers.

I would invite Wood and others suffering from Twitter burnout to try this step away from confrontation and enjoy Twitter for what it does do well—informing, educating, creating thought and questioning our perceptions, opinions and beliefs.

Let's prove Ted Kaczynski wrong. Technology doesn't need to destroy our world!

TROY RUSHTON

Riverton

Political Apocalypse

Daggers to the heart of democracy have not been delivered exclusively by Donald Trump and his minions or Nancy Pelosi and hers (depending upon your political orientation).

Here are my dark-horse nominations for the four horsemen of the American political apocalypse.

Consider the newspaper killers in our society—cost-cutting, profit maximizing robber barons who deliberately destroy local news capacity in favor of nationalist reporting.

Consider Congress with its massive dereliction of constitutional duty to do things like make laws and impeach people who usurp or impede lawmaking.

Consider the U.S. Supreme Court, which has abandoned its mandate to find legislative intent and has instead gone to the dark side of partisan decision-making.

Consider our 1% class, with its puppet members of both parties in tow, asserting the inviolability of all its money, no matter how ill-gotten the gain.

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

