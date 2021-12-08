Feedback from December 2 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

New Glory for Utah

Utah has long contented itself with having the "Greatest Snow on Earth" and an "elevated" lifestyle. Then came the 2002 Winter Olympics, which built on the mountain snow reputation and highlighted Utah even more clearly on the map of the United States.

Of course, Utah's early reputation revolved around a new "bible," polygamy, outstanding choir singing and the early granting of suffrage for women. Over time, the state became known for its salt water lake, its east-west railroad linkage, low levels of unemployment, two patriotic holidays in July and a world-class film festival. It received legitimate accolades for its faith-based private welfare system, its government rainy day funds and a string of very good college football quarterbacks and lady gymnasts.

But Utah's otherwise fine reputation has been checkered by disclosure of high levels of consumer scams and bankruptcies, a wide gender pay gap, high prescription drug abuse, suicide and mental disease rates, low per-pupil spending on schools and perhaps the highest interest rates for legal loan-sharking allowed in the nation.

This holiday season, for the first time, the University of Utah has provided a memorable new glory—victory in the PAC-12 Football Championship and an invitation to a "New Year's Six" game at the Rose Bowl.

Will this new bump in enthusiasm for accomplishment help the state overcome its latest not-so-cool achievement? The media is presently rolling out news that the state may be at the epicenter of suburban school district racism in America.

What's next?

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

Democrats Aren't Socialists

It's a good time for Democrats to expose what Paul Krugman, winner of the 2008 Nobel Prize in economics, refers to as the "dishonest political strategy" used by conservative Republicans: calling most (if not all) congressional Democrats names like "socialists," "Marxists," "communists," "far-leftists" and "radical-leftists."

I do not believe any of them are true socialists. They are "social Democrats" just as are most of our allies in Canada, Australia, western Europe and Scandinavia. What Democrats really want is simply to make our country more like our allies in that their federal governments do more and spend more than ours (in proportion to population size) on social programs in order to help their lower and middle classes be able to pay their bills and receive good-quality health care and a decent overall quality of life.

Democrats know that a truly socialist economy has never worked or been successful in any large-scale society. And the plain truth is that in order for someone to be a true socialist he or she must support the abolition of capitalism.

Don't fall for this right-wing propaganda. They just want to scare the American people, and that is why they keep telling this lie.

STEWART B. EPSTEIN

Rochester, New York

Best of Utah Party

Such a great time! It was so good seeing everyone and serving up some yummy cocktails.

FIVE WIVES VODKA

via Instagram

Always the party of the year.

VERTICAL DINER

via Instagram

Thanks for the fun party. I wish I could've stayed longer!

ALLISON CROGHAN

via Facebook

