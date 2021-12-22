Feedback from December 16 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Walking the Talk,"

Dec. 16 Cover Story

Why is seemingly every rights issue being tied to the sexual oritentation movement? Is race a sexual identity? Workers rights? Environmentalism?

They are all worthy goals, but not prerequisites long since fighting for its own future. Rather than building something better, some seem intent on destroying the Utah Pride Center for personal grievance.

ANDY DALRYMPLE

Just guessing here, but nonprofits generally can't afford to pay large wages. Many people like to work for them regardless, but unfortunately the cost of living in Utah is skyrocketing to unprecedented levels. Sometimes survival is the priority.

AVENEUESSLC

Speed Trap

Is Helper City operating a speed trap? I have noticed that case after case coming before the Carbon County Justice Court are all citations written by Helper City Police. They evidently are very busy writing citations in the city and to travelers passing by on Highway 6.

I think citations from Helper are way out of proportion to the rest of the county. If anyone reading this feels that they were unjustly cited by Helper Police, I would like to hear from them. Let's put a stop to speed traps!

LYNN THOMAS

Helper

"Madam Mayor,"

Nov. 25 Cover Story

I realize this letter is a month late. However, it is prompted by the deplorable condition of the sidewalks along major streets that remain impassible due to negligent snow removal by businesses and construction companies or due to street snow piled on top of them by snowplow drivers, whose only objective appears to be cleaning every inch of snow from major streets, pedestrians be damned.

Of course, some of the problem may be UDOT-related. However, considering the long-time Utah dodge of passing the buck, one never knows who is to blame since both the city and Utah Department of Transportation are completely secretive as to who might be responsible for any given task or project.

So how does this relate to Mayor Erin Mendenhall? Well, one thing I discovered about Mendenhall in the article is that she tries to please every particular constituency of this one-party city (analogous to the one-party state, but a different party). Mayor Mendenhall's real problem is barely competent to mediocre management of day-to-day issues, like snow removal, which of course seems to negate her professed interest in pedestrians, not to mention residents with disabilities.

This is just one glaring example of inadequate enforcement of any number of quality-of-life statues. Of course, this may relate to her cronies at the Mayor's Office. However, the buck stops with Mayor Mendenhall, as the saying goes.

So I would give Madam Mayor Mendenhall a "C" as an administrator and an "A" for juggling issues such that they never land in any particularly useful place.

STEVE IFSHIN

Salt Lake City

