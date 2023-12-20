Feedback from December 14 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Use of Force,"

Dec. 14 Cover Story

Being a police officer is one of the most demanding jobs there is. They're constantly put in dangerous situations and have to make split-second decisions that could have life-or-death consequences. It's no wonder that they experience a lot of mental wear and tear.

What happens when they don't have the support they need, are underfunded and overworked? That's when mistakes happen. And that's when the media jumps in, often taking snippets of videos out of context and sensationalizing situations.

I've had the chance to watch some body cam footage from start to finish, and it's always a different story than the one you see on the news.

You get to see the whole picture—the lead-up, the aftermath and everything in between. It's important to remember that there's always more to the story than what you see on TV.

We need to support our police officers. We need to give them the resources they need to do their jobs safely and effectively. And we need to be critical of the information we consume, especially when it comes from the media.

In the case of Salt Lake City, why in the hell are they using winter riot gear in the summer? If you asked me to dress up in winter gear in the middle of August, I would be cranky. I believe in accountability but also setting officers up for success, not failure. When budgets and corners are cut, problems will follow.

Remember, it's important to be respectful of all points of view, even if you disagree with them. And it's always a good idea to fact-check any information you see online before you share it.

Positive change demands support, not subtraction. We often forget that behind the badge are human beings who face the daily reality of danger. The media rarely shines a light on the 98% of officers who serve with dedication and compassion.

I recently watched body cam footage of an officer forced to use lethal force. Voice cracked, tears welled in his eyes, he whispered, "Why did he do that? Why did he make me do this?" It was gut-wrenching.

Salt Lake City's peer support program for police, a vital resource offering confidential support and stress management, was abruptly suspended in July 2023. Chief Mike Brown cited concerns over potential conflicts and training inconsistencies, but the move drew criticism from officers and the community.

As of December 2023, the program remains on hold, leaving a crucial gap in mental health support for officers facing the emotional challenges of their work. The future of the program, or whether it will be replaced by another initiative, remains uncertain.

JEFFREY WOOD

Via Facebook

"Unfinished Work," Dec. 14 Private Eye

Sen. Mike Lee called Donald Trump "Captain Moroni" and got praise. It's not just Lee—there are plenty of weasels in Utah politics and plenty of mindless, willfully ignorant followers to prop them up. In reality, they are worshiping the golden calf, and they love it.

JASONSGRS

Via Instagram

Sen. Mike Lee should be unemployed and disbarred.

BEATJERKCHARLIE

Via Instagram

I know this is a bold opinion, but I am just going to say it: U.S. Senator Mike Lee is just a horrible human.

CURTIS HARING

Via Facebook

