Feedback from Dec. 5 and Beyond 

Cover story, Dec. 5, "The Journey of Becoming You"

I am honored that City Weekly would do this article. Thank you to the University of Utah Transgender Health Program for the care you give to the transgender community.

Josie Jesse

Via Twitter

News, Dec. 5, "More than Heroes and Villains"

Healthy debate exists over the merit of a variety of public-land management approaches. What I like about Christopher Ketcham's work is that it is entirely underrepresented (as compared to so many biologists at agencies, employees in advocacy groups, etc.) in the media.

Unfortunately, that debate is too often stifled, ignored and misapprehended by folks like Carl Segerstrom—whose desire to seek nuance and the imperative of so-called compromise despite the steaming pile of nonsense right in front of their faces is how they feed their own sense of self-importance and justify their own failure of courage or effort.

Why is City Weekly printing this nonsense? Are you really suggesting there is a lack of coverage of the positions that Ketcham criticizes? Any intellectually honest assessment acknowledges the opposite.

You think the book should have provided more coverage of people's excuses not to speak up when they see wrong? The ethic of apathy or self-interested expediency is under-represented, or would have made for a better perspective? Or you just think that Ketcham should out his sources at agencies by giving them more voice in a way that could be identifiable?

The harrowing value of Ketcham's work is in the integrity of its veracity and truth-telling. It's fact-checked, boot-borne and unafraid.

Brian Ertz

Via cityweekly.net

Dine, Dec. 5, "Mad About Bulgogi"

Wait. You think kimchi has vinegar in it? Please learn about food before writing restaurant reviews.

Luke Clamwalker

Via cityweekly.net

Critic Alex Springer responds: While there are lots of different ways to ferment kimchi, rice vinegar is widely used because it speeds the fermentation process up. Please learn about food before writing comments on restaurant reviews.

Ad Hominem

I did not like to see City Weekly publishing an ad against Rep. Ben McAdams. I feel it was meant to mislead, and it was paid for by an out-of-state organization that unashamedly calls itself "Americans for Prosperity." That does not seem to fit with the comfortable, local theme you usually present.

Kathleen Rice,

Salt Lake City

I can honestly say it is hard to believe you ran this ad without doing some research into the organization. The "organization" is just one of the dozens of names used by a hyper-conservative GOP whack-a-doo named Fred Malek, now deceased, and has been flooding the Utah media market with ads supporting its insane goals, one of the less psychotic Utah ones being to just layer it on GOP gerrymandering to defeat Ben McAdams. The problem with its ads, apart from supporting the usual paranoid GOP fictions, to which Utah is especially vulnerable for obvious reasons, is that they are blatantly false and manipulative even though they have a thin veneer of what seems to be some modicum of reason. The general idea is to propagandize Utah in every possible way, like even make Donald Trump not seem like some New York City svengali, against whom most Utahns are so especially defenseless.

Now, the organization probably thinks Mormon is just a misspelling of Maman and that the average Utahn thinks a socialist is hiding in his closet. Be that as it may, you should do your homework so you do not wind up like some print version of Facebook (i.e. a false, easily manipulated propaganda tool in which nothing is to be believed, which is populated by large groups of people whose lives are exceptionally large sinkholes—kind of like Mark Zuckerberg's dating life at Harvard), open to any kind of manipulation.

Steve Ifshin,

Salt Lake City

